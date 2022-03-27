'Snakebite' Wright's hair salon gives boost to homeless and unemployed
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
A hair salon has given a boost to homeless and unemployed people by giving them a free haircut.
The Medusa Unisex Hair Salon in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft, invited 20 homeless or unemployed people to have free cuts on Sunday.
The invitation saw 10 people take advantage of the free offer between 10am and 2pm at the salon.
It is hoped the new hair styles will boost people's confidence and help some find jobs.
Run by Naomi Lloyd-Wright, the salon is owned by her parents Peter and Jo Wright.
Mr Wright is one of our region's most recognisable characters with sports fans knowing him as world champion darts player Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.
He is known for his colourful hair cuts at tournaments created by his wife.
His daughter joked that if anyone asked for a similar style hair cut on Sunday she would have said "no" and told them to come back after they had secured a job.
Mrs Lloyd Wright, 29, said: "We are doing haircuts for the homeless and unemployed just to help them feel better about themselves.
"It is about them feeling good about themselves and potentially get a job as well.
"We were all having chat in the salon and we thought it would be really nice to do something like this.
"We are trialling this with 20 people invited. We had ten people turn up today,
"It was a mixture of both the homeless and unemployed people. They all said it made then feel better.
"I think it was a success."
"We would do it again, we have said the last Sunday on the month."
She joked about if anyone asked to have a colourful haircut like her father.
She said: "I would say it is probably not good for an interview, come back when you have got the job."
She was joined by her three employees in cutting the ten people's hair.
In January Mr Wright secured his second PDC world darts championship title by defeating Michael Smith at Alexandra Palace.
He started playing darts at the age of 13 and lives in the south Norfolk area.
To register an interest in future free hair cut events call the salon on 01502 565803.