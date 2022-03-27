'Snakebite' Wright's hair salon gives boost to homeless and unemployed

The team at Medusa Unisex Hair Salon in Oulton Broad offered free hair cuts for homeless and unemployed. Carole Brady, Lisa Curtin, Naomi Lloyd-Wright and Jaleesa Curtin. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A hair salon has given a boost to homeless and unemployed people by giving them a free haircut.

The Medusa Unisex Hair Salon in Oulton Broad, near Lowestoft, invited 20 homeless or unemployed people to have free cuts on Sunday.

The invitation saw 10 people take advantage of the free offer between 10am and 2pm at the salon.

The salon team: Carole Brady, Lisa Curtin, Naomi Lloyd Wright and Jaleesa Curtin - Credit: Brittany Woodman

It is hoped the new hair styles will boost people's confidence and help some find jobs.

Run by Naomi Lloyd-Wright, the salon is owned by her parents Peter and Jo Wright.

Mr Wright is one of our region's most recognisable characters with sports fans knowing him as world champion darts player Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

Peter Wright celebrates with wife Joanne and the Sid Waddell Trophy after victory against Michael Smith during day sixteen of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. - Credit: PA

He is known for his colourful hair cuts at tournaments created by his wife.

His daughter joked that if anyone asked for a similar style hair cut on Sunday she would have said "no" and told them to come back after they had secured a job.

Mrs Lloyd Wright, 29, said: "We are doing haircuts for the homeless and unemployed just to help them feel better about themselves.

"It is about them feeling good about themselves and potentially get a job as well.

The free hair cut session was hailed as a success - Credit: Naomi Lloyd-Wright

"We were all having chat in the salon and we thought it would be really nice to do something like this.

"We are trialling this with 20 people invited. We had ten people turn up today,

"It was a mixture of both the homeless and unemployed people. They all said it made then feel better.

"I think it was a success."

"We would do it again, we have said the last Sunday on the month."

She joked about if anyone asked to have a colourful haircut like her father.

Ten people took advantage of the free hair cuts - Credit: Naomi Lloyd-Wright

She said: "I would say it is probably not good for an interview, come back when you have got the job."

Peter Wright in action against Damon Heta during day eleven of the William Hill World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London last year - Credit: PA

She was joined by her three employees in cutting the ten people's hair.

In January Mr Wright secured his second PDC world darts championship title by defeating Michael Smith at Alexandra Palace.

He started playing darts at the age of 13 and lives in the south Norfolk area.

Peter "Snakebite" Wright seen in 2013 - Credit: James Bass

To register an interest in future free hair cut events call the salon on 01502 565803.