Time to enter our Pets on Parade competition for 2022

Do you own a dashing dog or fabulous feline which deserves its time in the spotlight?

The Lowestoft Journal’s annual Pets on Parade competition is officially back for 2022, once again in partnership with Picture Studios.

The competition is open to cats and dogs in Lowestoft and the surrounding towns and villages, with amazing prizes up for grabs for those in first, second and third place after a public vote with our readers.

All you need to do to enter is book a photo shoot at Picture Studios, in London Road North, Lowestoft, fill out the entry form in this week's Lowestoft Journal and take it along to your photo sitting.

Photocopies of the entry form cannot be accepted.

Matt Goddard, managing director at Picture Studios, said: “The Pets on Parade week is one of our yearly highlights.

“All of the photographers love not only seeing all the different pets but also love the challenge of capturing great shots with some of the more excitable dogs or timid cats.

“We again have some great prizes up for grabs this year and are proud to still be able to offer the sessions free of charge for the competition.

“We will also be offering the chance for the owners or their family to have a few pictures taken with their pet whilst they are here too.”

The winning cat and dog will be presented with a 20x16in canvas wrap portrait of their pet worth £225.

There are also great prizes on offer for the runners-up in both categories too, with a 10x8in framed portrait worth £65 while a 7x5in portrait worth £50 will be won by those who finish in third place.

But even those who don’t win will get their moment in the spotlight, as we will be publishing snaps of everyone entered in the competition this year for our readers to choose their favourite, while owners can also purchase their pet’s snaps from Picture Studios.

To ensure your pet is in with a chance of winning, call Picture Studios on 01502 573 154 to make an appointment.

Those wishing to enter must fill in and hand over the entry form in this week's Lowestoft Journal.

Slots are available from Tuesday, February 8th and bookings will be taken from 9am until 5pm during that week.