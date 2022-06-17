Could your child be crowned the bonniest baby in Lowestoft for 2022?

Calling all proud parents! Is your little one the cutest kid in town?

Now is your chance to see your tot in the spotlight as the Lowestoft Journal’s Bonny Baby competition returns for 2022.

Our annual contest searches for the most photogenic youngsters in Lowestoft, Southwold and all of the villages in between.

And once again we have teamed up with portrait specialists Picture Studios in London Road North to offer some amazing prizes to our worthy winners.

Managing director Matt Goddard said: “The Bonny Baby competition is one of our highlights of the year at Picture Studios.

“Although we only do it once a year, it seems to come around so quickly.

“With most things being online these days it's lovely to keep the Bonny Baby tradition going where all the lovely entrants pictures are put into print and displayed in the paper for everyone to see.

“All of our photographers at the studio are super excited for the week long competition photographing all the super cute entrants.

“We can’t wait!”

The top tots in each category will receive their own special prizes, with winners receiving a 20in x 16in framed portrait.

Runners-up will receive a 10in x 8in framed portrait, while third place will receive an 8in x 6in framed portrait.

To enter this year’s competition, simply fill out the entry form printed in this week's Lowestoft Journal and book your child in for a photo sitting at Picture Studios, in London Road North, Lowestoft.

The form must be taken along to the appointment, which will be held daily from Tuesday, July 5 until Friday, July 8.

The sessions, which are free of charge, can be booked by calling the studio on 01502 573 154.

The competition is open to any child up to the age of five.

Once all photo sessions have been held, children will be divided into age categories, with all of the photos published in the Lowestoft Journal later this summer for our readers to cast their votes and crown the bonniest babies.

Once all of the votes have been counted, the winning boys and girls will be announced in the Lowestoft Journal later this year.

There is no obligation to buy any of the photographs, although those wishing to do so can purchase these from Picture Studios.