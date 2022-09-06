News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft gym reopens with new owner and 'major improvements'

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:53 PM September 6, 2022
Gym-goers have been "buzzing" to return to their local fitness centre which has reopened after nearly six months.

NR Health and Fitness Club has opened its latest gym in Pinbush Road, in Lowestoft. 

The Norfolk-based fitness chain took over the former Nirvana gym, which was run by Sentinel, following its closure when the company ceased trading back in March.

The site has since undergone "major improvements" with a new layout, equipment and facilities.

NR Health and Fitness director Aaron Johnson said: "There was a real buzz when we opened the doors on Monday.

"You could see the community that was here before. There were people hugging in the car park.

"It's nice to bring that back. They are happy to have a gym this side of the bridge again."

Lowestoft's Triple A Boxing Club has also returned to the site, where it was previously based. 

But the pool will remain closed.

Mr Johnson added: "With the rise in the energy costs and the amount of work needed, it’s not the right time.

"But it's still a possibility in the future."

