'Its great to be back': Trio triumph at popular pancake day races

New winners have been crowned as a popular annual contest returned.

After last year's event had been postponed amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day race attracted a good turnout as teams battled it out in the town centre on Shrove Tuesday (March 1).

Action from the first semi final at Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

Britain's most easterly pancake races saw six Lowestoft-based businesses and organisations hit the starting line armed with frying pans.

With local companies, clubs and an increased number of mascots battling it out this year, all were hungry for success as they competed in the fun and friendly relay races.

Action from one of the heats at Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

Event organisers Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - admitted it was "great to be back" with the eighth annual pancake race they have overseen, as excited onlookers cheered the teams on in London Road North.

The mascots who competed at Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

The event began once more with the mascot race - and there was an early shock as 2020 winner and five-times finalist Access Ant from Access Community Trust was beaten into second place in the semi final.

Action from the second semi final of the mascots contest at Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

After Gerard the Giraffe, from Citrus Shredding, had progressed through the first semi-final, Daisy from the Funny Farm soft play and barn cafe on London Road North progressed through the second semi-final.

Close action from the mascot final at Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

And there was joy for the Citrus Shredding mascot as Gerard the Giraffe lifted the trophy as winner of the 2022 race.

The main pancake race then saw teams battling it out over three legs of the specially-set course.

Action from Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

The teams of three competitors raced against each other over a short course, flipping pancakes as they dashed the distance.

Action from Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

Competing in two heats, teams had to flip the pancake three times halfway through the course and then on the way back before handing over to the next competitor or sprinting to the finishing line.

Action from Lowestoft's annual Pancake Day races. - Credit: Mick Howes

After some entertaining heats, the Lowestoft Town FC Football Flippers, representing the Football Industry College at Sentinel Leisure Trust, and Everyone Active made it into the final after two close contests.

The final was then decided by the narrowest of margins following a lunge for the line and despite calls for "VAR" to intervene, it was the Lowestoft Football Flippers that were crowned champions "by an absolute whisker," according to the organisers.

The winning Lowestoft Town FC team representing the Football Industry College and Sentinel Leisure Trust. - Credit: Mick Howes

After Sentinel Leisure Trust had been runners up last time round, the trio of Kian Leech, Frankie Sibbons and Connor Lewis lifted the coveted trophy this year.

The trio said they were "delighted" to have won, as the team - who had been told beforehand of the second place finish last time out - went one better this time as they "did it for the Football Industry College."

Danny Steel presents the winning trophy to the Football Industry College team representing Sentinel Leisure Trust. - Credit: Mick Howes

Danny Steel, chairman of Lowestoft Vision, said: "Its great to be back.

"We've had a good turnout in cold conditions and it was lovely to see the public here cheering on the teams.

"There were new winners of the trophies this year, which is always nice to see, and there were some different mascots taking part this time as well.

Danny Steel presents the winning trophy to Gerard the giraffe. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Everything went really well and we look forward to next year being bigger, better and brighter."