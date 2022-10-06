'Very rare' egg cup and 264-year-old shell dish to feature in auction

Some of the items that will feature in the specialist Lowestoft Porcelain auction. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

A range of rare and very desirable items will go under the hammer later this month as part of a special sale.

With the popularity of wares produced at the Lowestoft Porcelain factory remaining as strong as ever, almost 100 lots will feature as an annual auction returns to its hometown.

The popular annual Lowestoft Porcelain auction will be held at the Hotel Victoria, on Wednesday, October 19.

Lowestoft Porcelain was first established in 1757 and produced household pieces such as teapots, tea bowls and personalised birth tablets at a factory in Crown Street, before closing in 1802.

Its unique place in the history of ceramic manufacture has been celebrated by an annual auction originally established by auctioneer and enthusiast, Russell Sprake.

Since her husband died, Zoë Sprake has maintained the tradition and managed the auction in recent years.

Well-known auctioneer Elizabeth Talbot. - Credit: Elizabeth Talbot

Well-known auctioneer Elizabeth Talbot, director of TW Gaze Diss Auction Rooms, will be the guest auctioneer once more - who said they would be "selling over 90 wonderful lots of antique Lowestoft Porcelain at this year’s auction."

Viewing will take place from 3pm on the day of the sale on October 19 before bidding starts at 7pm, with Mrs Talbot on the rostrum.

Mrs Talbot, who is President of the Lowestoft Archaeological and Local History Society, said: “I never cease to be delighted by the selection of choice pieces that this event attracts.

"The town’s porcelain factory produced some beautiful wares in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, and it is a joy to see and sell these treasures every year.

"There is a strong pride in the town’s heritage and some of the most passionate collectors for these sought-after rarities remain in, or close to, Lowestoft, which is equally exciting.”

'Very rare'

Among the items going under the hammer at the specialist sale is a blue and white 23cm jug with strainer lip and cover, which is painted with a fisherman with a net in a river scene within an elaborate cartouche.

The blue and white 23cm jug featuring in the auction. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

Decorated with flower sprays, it is from the collection of Mrs Colman, Crown Point, Norwich and is estimated to fetch £400 to £600.

The octagonal spoon tray featuring in the auction. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

An octagonal spoon tray, measuring 15.5cm and featuring a bird pattern is expected to fetch £1500 to £1800.

Of the other 90-plus lots, is a 15cm fine rare blue and white cream boat, which is "finely decorated" with moulded flowers and leaves and painted flowers.













A fine rare blue and white cream boat features in the auction. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

With a flat base and decorator's mark, its expected to fetch £700 to £900.

A small blue and white barrel shaped teapot and cover - which previously sold at Christies - is expected to fetch £550 to £650.

A small blue and white barrel shaped teapot features in the auction. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

A "very rare egg cup," dating back to 1775, which is decorated with birds in a wooded scene with swimming ducks on the base and was "sold in 1930 by JC Reeve of Norwich" is expected to fetch £1800 to £2000.

A "very rare egg cup," dating back to 1775, will feature in the auction. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

A "fine rare early moulded scallop shell dish" that dates back to 1758 to 1760, and is "ex B Watney collection" is expected to fetch £6500 to £7000.

A "fine rare early moulded scallop shell dish" that dates back to 1758 to 1760. - Credit: Zoë Sprake

For more information and the catalogue visit the auction website.