Do you want to try Shopmobility scheme for free?

The new co-ordinator of Lowestoft Shopmobility, Hazel, with chair of Lowestoft Shopmobility, Margaret Oldham. - Credit: Lowestoft Shopmobility

A disability charity has called on more people to get involved in the running of Lowestoft Shopmobility.

Ahead of its annual meeting next week, a new offer - giving people the chance to try the Shopmobility scheme for free - has also been launched.

With the Lowestoft Shopmobility charity providing mobility scooters or electric wheelchairs from its base at Station Square, normally, people with mobility problems have to pay £15 for membership, and then they can hire a scooter, a powered wheelchair or a manual wheelchair for just £4 for the day.

Margaret Oldham, chair of Lowestoft Shopmobility, said: "As part of the grants to get things going again in the town, East Suffolk Council have given us a 'Community Restart Grant' and have paid for free six months membership for anyone who would like to try out our Lowestoft Shopmobility charity scheme.

"People with mobility problems love the independence that this gives to them."

Visit the charity at 15 Station Square, call 01502 588857, email lowestoftshopmob@btconnect.com or visit its website.

You can also learn more as its AGM is held at Pakefield Church Hall next Wednesday, July 20 at 2pm.

Mrs Oldham added: "We also need more people to get involved in running Lowestoft Shopmobility.

"We have a Management Committee of eight people - seven of whom have disabilities, but who are all getting on in years.

"Call me on 07714417430 to find out how you can help this very important local charity."