News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Timber supplier says stock levels back to normal after shortages

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 4:48 PM November 17, 2021
timber

Demand for timber increased as people came out of the lockdown. - Credit: Archant

A timber supplier has said stock levels have returned to normal after shortages sparked building delays and price rises.

Smith Bros Timber, based in Oulton Broad and Lowestoft, has been running for 60 years and supplies timber, plywood, MDF, fencing and decking to customers across Lowestoft, Beccles, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Like many timber businesses across the country, they experienced supply issues a few months ago as demand for timber increased due to more people investing in building projects coming out of the pandemic.

But sales manager Carl Baldry, says that supply has returned to normal.

This is also reflected by the Timber Trade Federation, who say that it is 'highly likely' there is now enough timber in the country.

Mr Baldry said: "As a timber merchant that has been running over 60 years, we have built up some very good relationships with both suppliers and customers.

"We deal with many suppliers all over Europe, and within the UK.

Most Read

  1. 1 Chase star Mark 'The Beast' is coming to Lowestoft in December
  2. 2 Family-run boutique hotel welcomes new management in town
  3. 3 'Such a fantastic school' - Joy at improved Ofsted rating
  1. 4 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van
  2. 5 Vaccination bus to offer first, second and booster Covid jabs in Lowestoft
  3. 6 'Golden opportunity missed' - Disappointment after Banksy removal
  4. 7 Millions or 'just' $300,000? Experts split over Lowestoft Banksy valuation
  5. 8 'Beautiful bittern' booms into view as street artist unveils mural
  6. 9 Lowestoft school evacuated after fire broke out in kitchen
  7. 10 Drivers face diversions with overnight closure of A47 bridge in Lowestoft

"We are one of East Anglia’s biggest stock holding timber merchants.

"During the last 18 months our buying team have kept well ahead on orders and over stocked on many timber products so we can continue to supply our customers their timber needs.

"We as a company have experienced some shortages with supplies, products such as postmix, cement and concrete products. All of which we have now sourced and good stock levels in store now."

Mr Baldry said that the team prepared for supply issues by operating a delivery service to homes in the area during the lockdown.

This allowed the company to keep high stock levels as they were still able to operate unlike some other timber companies.

"We understand and have heard from others there have been shortages and issues with supply on timber, and we have had many enquiries from all over the country for timber products in short supply," Mr Baldry said.

He added: "We feel timber shortages have eased off for now, but who know what the next few months/year will bring.

"There are lots of factors that could potentially cause further supply issues, from leaving the EU, transportation and Covid restrictions, not just in the UK but with the manufactures abroad."

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Banksy mural has been boarded up at the former Lowestoft Electrical building.

Banksy mural to be removed from Lowestoft building

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Police say claims they use a computer to decide if a burglary is worth investigating is inaccurate P

Man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Lowestoft

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A new Tesco Express has opened in Lowestoft town centre today.

New Tesco Express opens in town centre

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Workers at the Banksy mural on London Road North in Lowestoft on Sunday, November 14.

'It came out with a judder' - Banksy mural removed from wall in Lowestoft

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon