Timber supplier says stock levels back to normal after shortages

Demand for timber increased as people came out of the lockdown. - Credit: Archant

A timber supplier has said stock levels have returned to normal after shortages sparked building delays and price rises.

Smith Bros Timber, based in Oulton Broad and Lowestoft, has been running for 60 years and supplies timber, plywood, MDF, fencing and decking to customers across Lowestoft, Beccles, Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Like many timber businesses across the country, they experienced supply issues a few months ago as demand for timber increased due to more people investing in building projects coming out of the pandemic.

But sales manager Carl Baldry, says that supply has returned to normal.

This is also reflected by the Timber Trade Federation, who say that it is 'highly likely' there is now enough timber in the country.

Mr Baldry said: "As a timber merchant that has been running over 60 years, we have built up some very good relationships with both suppliers and customers.

"We deal with many suppliers all over Europe, and within the UK.

"We are one of East Anglia’s biggest stock holding timber merchants.

"During the last 18 months our buying team have kept well ahead on orders and over stocked on many timber products so we can continue to supply our customers their timber needs.

"We as a company have experienced some shortages with supplies, products such as postmix, cement and concrete products. All of which we have now sourced and good stock levels in store now."

Mr Baldry said that the team prepared for supply issues by operating a delivery service to homes in the area during the lockdown.

This allowed the company to keep high stock levels as they were still able to operate unlike some other timber companies.

"We understand and have heard from others there have been shortages and issues with supply on timber, and we have had many enquiries from all over the country for timber products in short supply," Mr Baldry said.

He added: "We feel timber shortages have eased off for now, but who know what the next few months/year will bring.

"There are lots of factors that could potentially cause further supply issues, from leaving the EU, transportation and Covid restrictions, not just in the UK but with the manufactures abroad."