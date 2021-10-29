Town centre transformed with continental market and Halloween fun for all

Hundreds of people are expected to enjoy some seasonal thrills and chills as a town centre is transformed for Hallowe'en.

Spooky Saturday will return to Lowestoft town centre and the town's historic High Street on October 30, as a pumpkin trick or treat trail and entertainment aplenty attracts the crowds.

With 'wandering wicked witches' a 'spine-tingling skeleton show' and a 'breathtaking fire finale' featuring, an annual programme of events has been organised by Lowestoft Vision to encourage families into the area for Hallowe'en.

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "There's lots going on this Halloween Saturday in the town centre and the High Street."

Numerous shops will take part in the popular pumpkin trick or treat trail running between 10am and 4pm, which is open to children aged 12 and under in fancy dress who are accompanied by an adult.

With "spooky, larger than life witches roaming through the town" there will be live performances from the 'wandering wicked witches' at 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm.

A "stunningly spooky skeleton aerial display" will be showcased live at 11am and 1.20pm.

And a 'breathtaking fire finale' will be performed live at 3.40pm as a "scorchingly spooky show" captivates the crowds as part of Spooky Saturday.

You can also Discover Lowestoft's Ghosts with a special walk taking place for over 18s only at 5pm and 7pm.

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "Do you dare to walk the historic streets, discovering the secrets that lurk amongst the Scores?

"Listen to the haunted stories of Lowestoft's past while you walk from Belle Vue Park, through the streets and lanes of Historic Lowestoft."

This adults only, ticketed event is strictly open to only 20 people per walk.

Tickets must be purchase via email - info@lowestoftvision.co.uk

The Spooky Saturday celebrations come as Lowestoft Vision hosts its "first continental market in almost two years" in Lowestoft town centre.

Offering food and crafts from around the world the continental fayre will be in Lowestoft until 5pm on Sunday, October 31.

The fayre will be open from 10am tomorrow and Sunday.