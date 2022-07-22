Trawlerboys forge new links by teaming up with New Body Gym
- Credit: Mick Howes
First team players at Lowestoft Town FC are being put through their paces as they gear up for the new season.
And thanks to a new collaboration, which has seen links forged with the recently opened New Body Gym Lowestoft, the club's academy players from U14 upwards will also soon be able to benefit.
Having transformed two industrial units that were previously former warehouses at Leyland Court on Barnards Way in Lowestoft, co-owners Matt Read and Michael Rickards have been pleased with the response.
Thrilled to forge the new link-up with Lowestoft Town FC, Mr Read, director and co-owner at New Body Gym, said: "We've been open five months now and it has been a real transformation - from empty units to this.
"We have a membership of around 400 in Lowestoft with New Body Gym already running in Essex, which is run by my nephew Michael who grew up in Lowestoft.
"We were looking to bridge out, and to expand to other areas by opening another gym, when we found this location.
"It was two separate units that we have made into one, and its a perfect location with plenty of parking being close to a busy retail park and popular football facility."
Having worked hard since September last year to transform the units into New Body Gym Lowestoft, the "educational gym" is up-and-running.
Mr Read added: "We have both the Gym and the Academy that operate from the premises as we offer a traineeship programme in fitness.
"There is a really good vibe here."
With a range of equipment to suit all, the gym is open seven days a week - Monday to Friday from 5am to 11pm and 6am to 8pm on weekends.
Offering "a bespoke programme" that is designed and demonstrated free with every membership, Mr Read added: "We opened with two main aims; every member is given support and guidance throughout their training, and, high level service for low cost gym prices."
Link up
For Lowestoft Town FC, it is "great for the club" according to Blues boss Jamie Godbold.
"It's given us access to use in a location that is perfect for us as it is just over the road from training sessions at Barnard's Meadow," Godbold said.
"It will be important in supporting the rehabilitation of any of our players and that has my full backing given the number of injuries we have had over the years.
"It makes us a lot more professional, as not too many clubs will be able to use facilities like this, and links in perfectly with strength and conditioning coach Cion Wren's new role at the club.
"If you look at football now, the physical side of the game is more important than ever.
"To have the experienced instructors and facilities here - with it available for players from the U14s up to the first team - the opportunities for all to be educated are great."