Lowestoft businesses vote 'yes' to five more years of town support

An organisation working to promote a coastal town has been given the green light to continue delivering its services for another five years.

Businesses in Lowestoft have voted ‘yes’ to the continuation of Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District (BID) for the town.

Of the votes cast by eligible retailers and businesses in the town, an overwhelming 77 per cent voted to back proposals announced in September aimed at further boosting visitor numbers and investment to the town, making it a great place to visit, shop, work and stay.

Businesses within the BID zone were given 28 days to cast their votes on the continuation of Lowestoft Vision for a further five years from April 2023.

The results were announced on Friday, November 4 by East Suffolk Council, which independently collated and verified the returned ballot papers.

Danny Steel. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Speaking after the announcement of the ballot results, Danny Steel, chairman of Lowestoft Vision BID, said: “The last few years have been exceptionally challenging for businesses in our town, so we are both humbled and delighted that they have chosen to continue to invest in their town, the community and the future.

“We now have a fantastic opportunity to build on our successes from the past 10 years and to represent and promote the vast range of businesses and retailers our town has to offer.”

Lowestoft Vision was founded in 2013 after a number of businesses voted in favour of creating a BID for the town.

The business plan for the coming five years outlines support within four key themes: Regenerate, Pride of Place, Protect and Represent.

Included in this will be the continued part funding of a Police Community Support Officer to patrol the town, along with enhanced Christmas decorations and floral displays, support for businesses on regeneration plans, enhanced visitor engagement through the Discover Lowestoft website and social media, and a number of events and trails to attract footfall.

Amie Mullen. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Amie Mullen, Lowestoft Vision BID Manager, added: “A huge thank you to all our BID businesses for your support and encouragement over the past five years, and for voting yes to allowing us to continue to provide services and projects, some of which are now well established alongside new ones planned across the next five years.”

The vote represented 82pc of the size of the businesses who voted, which is calculated in terms of rateable value.