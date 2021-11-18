Awards celebration showcases district as 'an entrepreneurial powerhouse'

Outstanding individual and group achievements were showcased during a popular annual evening of celebration.

Businesses from across the district gathered at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft & Waveney Gala Business Awards.

The sold out awards ceremony was held last Thursday, November 11 at the Ivy House Country Hotel in Lowestoft.

With 15 awards presented on the night – from Apprentice/Trainee of the Year to Business of the Year - a total of 150 local business representatives and special guests attended an evening that featured entertainment from soul vocalist Doug Brown of Quirk Bespoke Events and the awards ceremony, expertly compered by Chris Bailey.

Alan O’Neill, of CHPV, and Claire Taylor-Haigh, of Women Like Me, were given Recognition of Lifetime Achievement awards, sponsored by Steel & Co, for their dedication to the local community.

During the evening Beccles-based The Ingate Freehouse won a Resilient Business Award, as the ceremony culminated with PCE Automation scooping the Business of the Year Award.

The award winners celebrate. - Credit: Michaela Hobbs - Ferini Media

Jennifer Cushion, chairman of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft & Waveney, said: "What a great awards ceremony – a well-deserved celebration of all that makes the business community here in Lowestoft and Waveney so special.

"Despite the pandemic, the response to this year’s business awards has been overwhelming with a record number of entries across the categories, and after such a challenging time for everyone, it is truly wonderful to see so many local faces.

“It is truly magnificent to see our business awards celebrating its 13th year, with so many businesses showcasing their skills, talent and success."

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, added: “Lowestoft and Waveney is an entrepreneurial powerhouse – as shown by the shortlisted and winning entries for these awards.”

Roll of Honour

The winners and highly commended finalists were:

Business Engaging in Education Award sponsored by Sizewell C

Winner: Disability Advice North East Suffolk

Finalist: East of England Energy Group.

Environmental Business Award sponsored by Citrus Sharp Security Shredding

Winner: CycleRecycleUK

Finalist: Re-Utilise.

Family Business Award sponsored by Associated British Ports

Winner: Uncle Sid’s Zero Waste Store

Finalist: Steel & Co.

Growing Business Award sponsored by East Suffolk Council

Winner: SHARP Contract & Surveying

Finalist: CycleRecycleUK.

Workplace Wellbeing Award sponsored by Access Community Trust

Winner: Total Balance Wellbeing Centre

Finalist: CODE Hair Consultants.

Excellence in Customer Service Award 1-10 employees sponsored by Essex & Suffolk Water

Winner: Code Hair Consultants

Finalist: Carl Wright Training Services.

Excellence in Customer Service Award 11+ employees sponsored by Nicholsons Solicitors

Winner: B&B Skip Hire – part of Radical Waste Group

Finalist: JME.

Resilient Business Award sponsored by Pleasurewood Hills

Winner: The Ingate Freehouse

Finalist: CODE Hair Consultants.

Employer of the Year Award sponsored by Waveney MP Peter Aldous

Winner: Total Balance Wellbeing Centre

Finalist: Access Community Trust.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year Award sponsored by East Coast College

Winner: Patrick Johnson – Access Community Trust

Finalist: Jack Howlett – PCE Automation.

Most Promising New Business Award sponsored by Fern Communications

Winner: Chari Boutique

Finalist: Uncle Sid’s Zero Waste Store.

Recognition of Lifetime achievement awards sponsored by Steel & Co

Awarded to: Alan O’Neill – CHPV

Awarded to: Claire Taylor-Haigh – Women Like Me.

Business of the Year sponsored by our Headline Sponsors Lovewell Blake

Winner: PCE Automation

Finalist: CycleRecycleUK.