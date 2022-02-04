Young woman overcomes MS diagnosis to set up own business

Holly's lounge has been transformed into a wax melts business. - Credit: Supplied

A young woman who had to overcome her MS diagnosis has successfully set up her own wax melts business.

Holly Ridgeon, 26, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at just the age of 22 and it turned her life upside down.

She struggled to maintain a 9 to 5 job with the condition and instead in 2021, decided to set up her own wax melts business right from her own home.

Holly's business has been popular with customers far and wide. - Credit: Supplied

This has given Miss Ridgeon the freedom to follow her dream and become a business owner, as well as work around hours that suit her most.

She started the business Littleprettywax in October and it has been growing from strength to strength ever since.

Holly started the business in October. - Credit: Supplied

Miss Ridgeon said: "It has been really good since starting the business because I'm attracting customers from all corners of Norfolk and Suffolk including Beccles, Bungay and Norwich.

"I'm selling everything from wax melts to carpet freshener and branching out to room sprays as well.

"It seems to be really popular with everybody."

Holly's business has expanded and offers carpet freshener and room spray. - Credit: Supplied

However, it wasn't the easiest of starts for Miss Ridgeon, who had to overcome many personal issues before she started up her business.

Miss Ridgeon said: "When I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2017 it was very hard for me personally.

"Having MS was always in the back of my head and it really held me back for a long time.

"I was so tired and I developed depression for a long while.

"In 2020, before the pandemic hit, I had the idea of listening to my own body and starting my own business which would work around me.

"But then my grandad died of Covid, I had a miscarriage and developed hashimoto disease.

"So I delayed starting it for a year but now I am so glad I took the risk and followed my dreams."

Holly has high hopes for the future. - Credit: Supplied

Miss Ridgeon has big plans to expand her business in the future.

"I want to branch out more to the room spray side of things," she said.

"It is also getting a little bit cramped in the house.

"I am hoping one day if the success continues I can get a small business unit as some point."