Young woman sets up new business with big plans for the future

Published: 5:53 PM October 17, 2021

A young woman has been inspired to set up her own online business selling wax melts and carpet freshener.

Holly Ridgeon, 26, from Lowestoft, originally wanted to start the business in 2020 but was discouraged from doing so because of the pandemic.

Holly sells a range of different products. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

But after three weeks setting up Littleprettywax from her kitchen, the business is already going from strength to strength.

Holly's business is going from strength to strength. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

She said: "I've always had a love for wax melts and have always wanted to start up my own business so I thought why not.

"The reception so far from the local community has been really positive.

"In my first week I received 17 orders and this week I have received 9.

An example of Holly's wax melts. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

"The benefit of having an online business means I can reach people from far and wide.

"I am really looking forward to building up my business now we are coming out of the pandemic and have got my heart set on making it a success."

You can buy and view the products from her website and from her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social media pages @littleprettywax.

Holly's business has been running for three weeks now. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon



