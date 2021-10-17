Young woman sets up new business with big plans for the future
- Credit: Holly Ridgeon
A young woman has been inspired to set up her own online business selling wax melts and carpet freshener.
Holly Ridgeon, 26, from Lowestoft, originally wanted to start the business in 2020 but was discouraged from doing so because of the pandemic.
But after three weeks setting up Littleprettywax from her kitchen, the business is already going from strength to strength.
She said: "I've always had a love for wax melts and have always wanted to start up my own business so I thought why not.
"The reception so far from the local community has been really positive.
You may also want to watch:
"In my first week I received 17 orders and this week I have received 9.
"The benefit of having an online business means I can reach people from far and wide.
Most Read
- 1 Memorial service for 'wonderful' veteran who helped the community
- 2 'Special' feeling for care home staff following award nominations
- 3 Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach
- 4 Man charged over attempted robbery with imitation firearm
- 5 'Ambitious ' Lowestoft heritage regeneration plan hailed by national body
- 6 How businesses which opened in lockdown are doing now
- 7 Busy road near Lowestoft set to close for 'urgent' drainage works
- 8 Five Halloween events planned in Waveney this year
- 9 Fresh warning after shed burglaries in Lowestoft
- 10 Dad's anger as Lowestoft play area closed off months after daughter's fall
"I am really looking forward to building up my business now we are coming out of the pandemic and have got my heart set on making it a success."
You can buy and view the products from her website and from her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social media pages @littleprettywax.