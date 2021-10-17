News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Young woman sets up new business with big plans for the future

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 5:53 PM October 17, 2021   
holly

Holly with her products. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

A young woman has been inspired to set up her own online business selling wax melts and carpet freshener.

Holly Ridgeon, 26, from Lowestoft, originally wanted to start the business in 2020 but was discouraged from doing so because of the pandemic.

products

Holly sells a range of different products. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

But after three weeks setting up Littleprettywax from her kitchen, the business is already going from strength to strength.

business

Holly's business is going from strength to strength. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

She said: "I've always had a love for wax melts and have always wanted to start up my own business so I thought why not.

"The reception so far from the local community has been really positive.

You may also want to watch:

"In my first week I received 17 orders and this week I have received 9.

holly wax melt

An example of Holly's wax melts. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon

"The benefit of having an online business means I can reach people from far and wide.

Most Read

  1. 1 Memorial service for 'wonderful' veteran who helped the community
  2. 2 'Special' feeling for care home staff following award nominations
  3. 3 Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach
  1. 4 Man charged over attempted robbery with imitation firearm
  2. 5 'Ambitious ' Lowestoft heritage regeneration plan hailed by national body
  3. 6 How businesses which opened in lockdown are doing now
  4. 7 Busy road near Lowestoft set to close for 'urgent' drainage works
  5. 8 Five Halloween events planned in Waveney this year
  6. 9 Fresh warning after shed burglaries in Lowestoft
  7. 10 Dad's anger as Lowestoft play area closed off months after daughter's fall

"I am really looking forward to building up my business now we are coming out of the pandemic and have got my heart set on making it a success."

You can buy and view the products from her website and from her Facebook, Instagram and TikTok social media pages @littleprettywax.

holly business

Holly's business has been running for three weeks now. - Credit: Holly Ridgeon


Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person
Emergency services at Gunton after personal items were found in a wooded area near to North Beach, Lowestoft.

Searches continue after police cordon off woodland near Lowestoft beach

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Bushells Bakery, which has been in Lowestoft for close to 140 years, have now expanded into Kessingland. 

'We took a gamble': Historic bakery opens its sixth shop

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Somerton House Lowestoft

Gallery

New venture for 'beautiful' seafront B&B

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon