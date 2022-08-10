News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Knitters set to hit 'gorgeous' beach for Stitches on the Sand

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:36 AM August 10, 2022
Laura Bailes, organiser of the East Anglian Yarn Festival and Stitches on the Sand

Laura Bailes, organiser of the East Anglian Yarn Festival and Stitches on the Sand - Credit: Laura Bailes

Knitters are set to descend on Lowestoft's "gorgeous" seafront for a new festival aimed at supporting local businesses.

Mother-of-two Laura Bailes left her minimum wage pharmacy job two years ago to start work as a self-employed yarn dyer and knitting pattern designer.

After establishing the East Anglia Yarn Festival, which saw more than 1,100 visitors attend in Norwich earlier this year, the 32-year-old is now bringing festival fun to her hometown with a Stitches on the Sand event this weekend.

The East Anglian Yarn Festival attracted over 1,100 people to Norwich in March 2022

The East Anglian Yarn Festival attracted over 1,100 people to Norwich in March 2022 - Credit: Laura Bailes

Taking place at the Hotel Victoria on Sunday, August 14, the mini-marketplace will feature 12 vendors, with many from the local area.

Mrs Bailes said: "We want to encourage visitors to pop up to our amazing marketplace, full of vendors that they would only usually find at much bigger shows, then head down to the beach, grab themselves some fish and chips on the way and then sit and craft on the beach.

"I've lived in Lowestoft for the past 10 years, having grown up in Beccles, and I quit my job to work around my kids. 

The East Anglian Yarn Festival attracted over 1,100 people to Norwich in March 2022

The East Anglian Yarn Festival attracted over 1,100 people to Norwich in March 2022 - Credit: Laura Bailes

"I was travelling to yarn shows around the UK and some of them were having 7,000 visitors, but we had nothing like that in our area.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after man made lewd comment
  2. 2 Lowestoft's £24.9 million funding for regeneration projects approved
  3. 3 'Extremely dangerous' - Warning issued after cliff fall
  1. 4 Teenager arrested after girl assaulted during robbery
  2. 5 Biggest 'shooting star' meteor shower to peak this week
  3. 6 Knitters set to hit 'gorgeous' beach for Stitches on the Sand
  4. 7 Lowestoft man died after paramedics mistakenly told he had taken heroin
  5. 8 Southwold woman saved cyclist's life after crashing into river
  6. 9 Former independent B&B transformed into five-bedroom home
  7. 10 Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

"We put on a relatively small event in Norwich and there were hundreds of people turn up, and next year we're going to make it even bigger.

"I wanted to bring something to my hometown because we have amazing and gorgeous beaches and we're at the start of the rejuvenation of the town, even if it is still quite overlooked.

The East Anglian Yarn Festival attracted over 1,100 people to Norwich in March 2022

The East Anglian Yarn Festival attracted over 1,100 people to Norwich in March 2022 - Credit: Laura Bailes

"This is something a bit different and I wanted to support our local businesses who have done such an amazing job to pull through the last few years with Covid."

Building on the success of the East Anglia Yarn Festival, next year's outing will take over the Norfolk Showground Arena, and will also include social events and teaching.

The marketplace will close at 2.30pm, when vendors will move to South Beach to knit on the sand.

To book tickets, go to: www.eastangliayarnfestival.com/stitches-on-the-sand

Laura Bailes, organiser of the East Anglian Yarn Festival and Stitches on the Sand

Laura Bailes, organiser of the East Anglian Yarn Festival and Stitches on the Sand - Credit: Laura Bailes


Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

The Danish registered container ship Eleonora Maersk has anchored off the Suffolk coast.

One of the world's largest container ships anchors off coast

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The owner of a snake found on the loose in Lowestoft is still yet to come forward 24 hours after it was found

Suffolk Live News

Mystery continues as owner of 'massive' snake yet to come forward

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
With lockdown restrictions easing, The Britten Centre in Lowestoft was busy on April 12.

Norfolk Live News

Three men arrested after 'unofficial Supermarket Sweep' in town centre

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A snake believed to be a "two metre long python" was spotted slithering on the loose in Lowestoft by police

Escaped snake 'under house arrest' after being reunited with owner

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon