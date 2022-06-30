News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Mystery surrounds container ships at anchor off Suffolk coast

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:01 PM June 30, 2022
One of the Container Ships at Southwold Anchorage

The sighting of two container ships on the horizon off the Suffolk coast for the past two weeks has mystified onlookers.

It comes after the first of two vessels ‘Mol Truth’ arriving at the Southwold Anchorage - which lies off the coast between Lowestoft and Southwold - on June 10, a second vessel - ‘Mol Trust’ - arrived on June 18.

One reader said this week that the ships had been docked off the coast of Lowestoft and were "fully loaded with containers," but the docking at sea "for well over a week" was "unusual."

According to a marine traffic website, the vessels are both 400 metres long and "have a tonnage of over 200,000 tonnes" as they are laden with containers.

The Panama and Marshall Islands registered container ships, which are also clearly visible from Lowestoft South Beach, have sparked questions from visitors and locals as to what might be in the containers - if anything?

The marine traffic website adds that the vessels are both destined to head for Hamburg in Germany and are due leave the anchorage soon - arriving on July 3 and July 9 respectively.

