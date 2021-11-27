Nearly Festival announces Oulton Broad return in 2022

A Bob Marley tribute act, which delighted crowds at Nearly Festival in Oulton Broad in 2019 - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

A popular music festival which attracts hundreds of spectators to Oulton Broad will return in 2022.

A total of 1,500 people descended on Nicholas Everitt Park in August for Nearly Festival, which saw tribute acts to Britney Spears, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Take That take to the stage.

Now, organisers have announced the festival will return to Oulton Broad over the weekend of June 25-26, 2022.

Crowds enjoying the inaugural Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad in 2019. - Credit: Archant

Tributes to Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande and Bob Marley delighted crowds at the festivals first Oulton Broad appearance in 2019.

A date had been set for the festival to return in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to postpone until June 2021, then again until August.

Festival organiser Danny Bathorpe said: "We're all set, back to our normal date and hopefully back to normality.

Enjoying the music at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

"I think last year we got cancelled three times before it finally went ahead, but it was a fantastic weekend once again in the end.

"Under the circumstances we weren't sure what would happen and couldn't fire on all cylinders, but it was still an absolutely brilliant weekend.

"We were blessed with good weather and people seemed to just be pleased to be out enjoying themselves again.

Festival goers getting ready for the evening at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It was great for us to see, and for our visitors to be part of."





The line-up will begin to be revealed from Monday, November 29, with previous spectators contacted on Saturday with the offer of a pre-line-up ticket price.

The festival has proved hugely popular in it's Oulton Broad outings to date, and Mr Bathorpe has called on any local businesses looking to get involved to reach out to organisers.

Tribute acts take to the stage at Nearly Festival 2021. - Credit: Mick Howes

He said: "If people know they want to come anyway, that's the best time to buy, and we'll be launching our early bird tickets soon too.

"We're looking for any local businesses to get involved.

"Last year we didn't have extra stalls because we didn't know if we could go ahead until the last minute.

"Now we're hoping to get that back on track."

Crowds at the Nearly Festival of tribute bands at Oulton Broad. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019



