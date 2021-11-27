Nearly Festival announces Oulton Broad return in 2022
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019
A popular music festival which attracts hundreds of spectators to Oulton Broad will return in 2022.
A total of 1,500 people descended on Nicholas Everitt Park in August for Nearly Festival, which saw tribute acts to Britney Spears, Oasis, Ed Sheeran, Queen and Take That take to the stage.
Now, organisers have announced the festival will return to Oulton Broad over the weekend of June 25-26, 2022.
Tributes to Amy Winehouse, Ariana Grande and Bob Marley delighted crowds at the festivals first Oulton Broad appearance in 2019.
A date had been set for the festival to return in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to postpone until June 2021, then again until August.
Festival organiser Danny Bathorpe said: "We're all set, back to our normal date and hopefully back to normality.
"I think last year we got cancelled three times before it finally went ahead, but it was a fantastic weekend once again in the end.
Most Read
- 1 Lowestoft man jailed after breaching restraining order within an hour
- 2 BBC film crew spotted filming in Lowestoft
- 3 Police hunt for teenager with knife who threatened man in town centre
- 4 'Ethan touched the lives of everyone': Family's emotional tribute to teen
- 5 'Like an earthquake' - Life by Lowestoft's Gull Wing construction site
- 6 Go-ahead for new shops and flats at site of former family-run business
- 7 Man arrested on suspicion of GBH
- 8 A12 blocked following two vehicle crash
- 9 Enquiries ongoing after man sexually assaulted on Lowestoft beach
- 10 Arsonist to be sentenced after admitting starting blaze at block of flats
"Under the circumstances we weren't sure what would happen and couldn't fire on all cylinders, but it was still an absolutely brilliant weekend.
"We were blessed with good weather and people seemed to just be pleased to be out enjoying themselves again.
"It was great for us to see, and for our visitors to be part of."
The line-up will begin to be revealed from Monday, November 29, with previous spectators contacted on Saturday with the offer of a pre-line-up ticket price.
The festival has proved hugely popular in it's Oulton Broad outings to date, and Mr Bathorpe has called on any local businesses looking to get involved to reach out to organisers.
He said: "If people know they want to come anyway, that's the best time to buy, and we'll be launching our early bird tickets soon too.
"We're looking for any local businesses to get involved.
"Last year we didn't have extra stalls because we didn't know if we could go ahead until the last minute.
"Now we're hoping to get that back on track."