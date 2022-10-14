'Crucial time' for town centre as business group unveil new board

New board members have been unveiled at a "crucial time" for a coastal town as regeneration plans gather pace.

Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District (BID) for the town - has welcomed four new members to its executive board.

As Lowestoft Vision grows its business board, chairman Danny Steel said the new recruits "are leaders in their field" who will "help to bring a fresh perspective to support businesses within the town."

It comes as the government gave final approval in August for five regeneration projects as part of a £24.9m Towns Fund programme to transform Lowestoft.

These are the Station Quarter, the Cultural Quarter, the Historic Quarter, the Seafront Vision and the Port Gateway project - and with the final Government approval the projects will now advance to the design phase.

Joining the Lowestoft Vision board are Emma Butler Smith, chief executive of the Marina Theatre Trust; Jon Dell, regional relationship manager at NatWest; Tom Duit, operations manager at the Port of Lowestoft at Associated British Ports and Matt Goddard, managing director of Picture Studios.

With the board overseen by chairman Mr Steel, managing director of Steel and Co, of the appointments, he said: “We are very pleased to welcome these new people onto the Lowestoft Vision board.

"All of the new board members are leaders in their field and will help to bring a fresh perspective to support businesses within the town.

“They have joined at a crucial time for business, as regeneration plans for Lowestoft are now coming to fruition, and government announces business reforms as part of their mini-budget.

"Our board members will be able to advise on additional support to businesses within the Business Improvement District area, and help to promote Lowestoft as a good place to visit, work and live.”

They join longstanding board members Alice Taylor, owner of The Rum Lot; Urmila Rasan, deputy chief executive of East Coast College and Amanda Ankin, operations director of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

With Lowestoft Vision having been the town’s Business Improvement District (BID) since 2013, it has been intent on making Lowestoft a better place to visit, shop and do business.

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "With the new board members’ support, Lowestoft Vision will continue to deliver a host of services and events that supports local business and encourages people into the town centre, including regular events, floral displays, additional security through a part-funded PCSO, and monitoring cleanliness in the town.

"Alongside this, the board members will help to maximise business opportunities and support the town economy, as well as supporting and promoting the regeneration schemes now in place through the transformational towns fund programme."