New chapter as book shop opens on historic high street

Published: 12:39 PM December 21, 2020

Owners of a new book shop are hoping it can be a key part of the regeneration of a historic high street.

Books + Prints opened its doors earlier this month in a prime location on the corner of the High Street in Lowestoft.

For owners Lisa Hurcum and Hugh Davies, it has been a busy few months as they turned a former community facility that helped job seekers in Lowestoft into a book shop.

After moving from London to Lowestoft in 2016, they created paper-works* printmaking studio for local artists in 2017 and have delivered community projects for Grit Fest, First Light and Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.

Having discovered that the shop unit next to the Door to the Cosmos coffee shop on High Street was available, and having always wanted to run a book shop, they subsequently signed a lease.

New Lowestoft book shop Books + Prints. Picture: Bishy Barnabee Photography - Credit: Bishy Barnabee Photography

Within six weeks they had decorated the venue formerly known as The Workspace and The Crossing.

After making bookshelves, a work area with tables and printing press was installed as the shelves were stocked with donated books - all throughout the second national lockdown - as the owners shared a vision to create a place in Lowestoft that would be welcoming to everyone.

And delighted with a place that has an exciting range of books, and a venue that celebrates the wealth of artistic talent in the town, Lisa Hurcum said: "We’ve managed to combine all the things we love best - books, art and (having knocked through into the coffee shop next door) coffee and cake!

"We hope that this will become an inspiring place.

"We have plans to offer printmaking courses, writing workshops and book club meetings when the world is righted again.

"We’ve been overwhelmed by the response of people in the town, everyone has been so positive and encouraging.

"We are well on the way to fulfilling our vision."

The shop, which is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm, at 113 High Street, Lowestoft, is one of more than 10 businesses that have started or expanded in the North Lowestoft Heritage Action Zone area since March.