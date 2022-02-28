'Multi-national brand' could transform vacant former service station

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A vacant former service station looks set to get a new lease of life after plans for a car rental were given the green light.

A new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site looks set to be unveiled after a scheme to revive a former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft was approved.

An artists impression of the proposed Enterprise Rent-a-Car site in Lowestoft. - Credit: Inform Surveying Ltd

Two applications, including illuminated advertisement consent, were submitted to East Suffolk Council late last year.

Centring around "refurbishment of existing building to provide an Enterprise Rent-a-Car site" at the former service station on Battery Green Road, works are set to include a new roof covering, new brand signage and "the installation of a new car wash bay structure", the applications were both "permitted" under delegated powers.

With the plans to turn the vacant land into a new car and van rental site, design and access statements submitted to East Suffolk Council by agents Inform Surveying, on behalf of the applicant Steve Sherburn, said: "The proposal will act as a catalyst for further regeneration in the area and create new employment in the area."

The proposed new Enterprise Rent a Car, featuring vehicle rental and sales, is earmarked on a site measuring 900sq m.

Its opening hours are proposed to be 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

It adds: "Currently the site has a single storey masonry building, which is to be maintained and refurbished as part of the works.

"Refurbishment works include a new roof covering, replacement of external glazing, paintwork to masonry elevations and new brand signage.

"The proposed development will bring the presence of a multi national brand to the area, which will provide strong, long term employment.

"The development will rejuvenate a vacant site, this will be done by refurbishing the existing building and by undertaking localised external works.

A report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The proposed use is considered acceptable for the more industrial context of the site, and the overall appearance of the site is not considered to adversely impact on the character and appearance of the street scene."

It recommended that "planning permission be granted" subject to conditions and in granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."