Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

New car rental development unveiled to 'rejuvenate vacant site'

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 3:18 PM May 16, 2022
The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft.

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A vacant former service station has been given a new lease of life after a car and van rental site opened its doors.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site has been unveiled on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft after a scheme to revive a former service station was given the green light earlier this year.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car base, featuring vehicle rental and sales, has now opened on a site measuring 900sqm.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Two applications, including illuminated advertisement consent, were submitted to East Suffolk Council late last year.

The plans to turn the vacant land into a new car and van rental centred around "refurbishment of existing building to provide an Enterprise Rent-a-Car site".

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

At the time, design and access statements submitted to the council said: "The proposed development will bring the presence of a multi national brand to the area, which will provide strong, long term employment.

Previously 'coming soon', the new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site has opened

Previously 'coming soon', the new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site has opened on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The development will rejuvenate a vacant site, this will be done by refurbishing the existing building and by undertaking localised external works."

Both schemes were approved by the council under delegated powers.

East Suffolk Council
Lowestoft News

