New car rental development unveiled to 'rejuvenate vacant site'

The vacant former service station on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A vacant former service station has been given a new lease of life after a car and van rental site opened its doors.

A new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site has been unveiled on Battery Green Road in Lowestoft after a scheme to revive a former service station was given the green light earlier this year.

The new Enterprise Rent-a-Car base, featuring vehicle rental and sales, has now opened on a site measuring 900sqm.

Two applications, including illuminated advertisement consent, were submitted to East Suffolk Council late last year.

The plans to turn the vacant land into a new car and van rental centred around "refurbishment of existing building to provide an Enterprise Rent-a-Car site".

At the time, design and access statements submitted to the council said: "The proposed development will bring the presence of a multi national brand to the area, which will provide strong, long term employment.

Previously 'coming soon', the new Enterprise Rent-a-Car site has opened on Battery Green Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"The development will rejuvenate a vacant site, this will be done by refurbishing the existing building and by undertaking localised external works."

Both schemes were approved by the council under delegated powers.