New garden room extension earmarked for pub and restaurant

A new garden room could be unveiled at a popular pub and restaurant, provided plans get the go-ahead.

A scheme has been earmarked for an extension to the Potters Kiln restaurant in Lowestoft.

Plans, which were submitted to East Suffolk Council last month and are currently awaiting decision, centre around a new garden room extension, gable pitched roof removal, removal of existing timber pergola structure, a new glazed balustrade section and other external alterations.

A design and access statement submitted by agents Boyer Planning, on behalf of the applicant Mitchells and Butlers, said the development would "enhance the efficient operation of the restaurant whilst improving the current offer provided".

The proposed elevations earmarked for the Potters Kiln restaurant in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited

The plans have been pitched as a "positive investment from Mitchells and Butlers to improve the exterior of The Harvester restaurant" on Leisure Way, Lowestoft. The application adds: "The proposed garden room will increase the capacity for outdoor dining, which is increasingly in demand following the pandemic.

"Following the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospitality sector, the proposals

would seek to maintain and enhance the current offer provided by providing additional internal and external seating, aiding in meeting current demands and therefore supporting economic growth."

With the proposals providing "additional dining and drinking space and associated external alterations", it adds: "The proposed additions and alterations aim to improve the current offer provided at the restaurant and enhance the vibrancy on offer at the successful business premise within Lowestoft."

The works are earmarked to "extend to the exterior of the building, namely upon its side western elevation," the applicants said: "The proposals do not involve any deviation from the existing use as a public house/restaurant, rather they seek to improve the building’s operation as a vibrant pub through the addition of the glass garden room side extension to accommodate further seating and associated alterations."

It concludes: "The proposals will enable the restaurant and grounds to be updated, modernised and maintained, and thus contribute to the efficient operation and thus preservation, of the application building.

"On balance, the proposed development represents improvement to the future operation of the restaurant and does not give rise to any adverse design or amenity impacts."