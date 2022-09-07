More than 50 jobs to be created with new Home Care branch

A care home group is set to unveil an exciting new home care service for Lowestoft and the surrounding areas.

Lowestoft-based company Kingsley Healthcare has launched its second Kingsley Home Care branch in the town, in a move that will eventually create more than 50 jobs.

The new branch, which is based at Kingsley’s head office, Kingsley House, in Clapham Road South, Lowestoft will serve the communities of Gorleston, Bradwell, Great Yarmouth, Beccles and Southwold as well as Lowestoft.

Kingsley Home Care is a unique person-centred service that supports clients, allowing them to maintain their chosen lifestyle from the comfort of their own home.

To recruit carers and reach out to potential clients, Kingsley Home Care operations manager Kirsten Brooks and new branch manager Nikki Roden were speaking to people this week at their stand in the town’s Britten Centre.

Mrs Brooks said: “Kingsley Home Care is the exciting new name in home care brought to you by a trusted national care provider.

"Our branch in Diss has been very well received since we opened a year ago and we are now looking to roll out Kingsley Home Care to further communities across East Anglia and further afield.

“Our flexible approach allows bookings from one hour to several visits a day and our care plans are constructed entirely around the client.”

Mrs Roden said: “I have worked in care for 10 years and I am really excited to be leading our new Kingsley Home Care branch in Lowestoft.

“I love home care because it is so rewarding being able to support people to stay in their own home and keep as much independence as possible.

“I want to hear from potential carers of all different ages and backgrounds who are keen to join me on this exciting journey.

“We offer full training and the support of a trusted national care provider so having the right human qualities is more important than experience.

"We pay £12.50 an hour and a generous mileage rate.”