Historic pub's new lease of life as music venue for all

Ben Hampton and Ben Stone, the new owners of The Globe Inn on High Street in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A historic High Street pub is set to reopen this week with a new vision and lease of life.

The Globe Inn, in Lowestoft, will welcome back customers on Wednesday, with the pub transformed into a music venue catering for all tastes and genres.

New landlord Ben Hampton, who has taken on the site as part of his social enterprise Culture Vulture Promotions, hopes the venue can offer something different to the town, especially with events not currently offered in Lowestoft, from jazz nights to drag shows.

The pub's kitchen has also been sublet to Vegan business Fork Off It's Vegan, while there are also plans to support all aspects of the entertainment industry.

Mr Hampton said: "We're not going to be running it like it has been in the past, but more of a music venue, bar and training facility.

"We want people to be able to come down before a show and see technicians and engineers setting up for example, so they can learn from them and ask questions, or see how we promote events, or find out how acts build up their followings, as well as having people come in for cheaper music lessons, especially for children who can't afford regular lessons.

"On stage, we want to give people options so we're looking at having a mix of local acts and different sized bands, open mic nights and bigger acts, as well as things Lowestoft doesn't particularly have regularly.

"We're hoping to be very diverse with our acts and, even though we're not very experienced in jazz for example, we've picked the brains of local people who do know so we can put on something for everyone.

"We also looked at what food is already in the town and felt like there wasn't somewhere for vegans to go and have more than one or two options. Everyone can eat vegan food and theirs is amazing.

"We want to create a community with what we do."

Mr Hampton said the move to a pub was a "risk", but added it was important for those in the entertainment industry to have somewhere to learn.

He said: "From our experience of putting on gigs, there is still a bit of a feeling of not wanting to go out because of Covid, or the cost of living crisis, and it is a tricky time for businesses and events.

"But there is always a risk involved and we know we can't just open a pub and expect to succeed.

"I think it's really important to have somewhere like this for people to perform and learn their trade.

Mr Hampton also vowed the venue would not be a disruption to those living nearby.

He said: "We're also trying to be considerate to our neighbours. We're closing at 10.30pm and all the customers will be out by 11pm.

"We are not a destination for someone to come and get bladdered until the early hours of the morning."

