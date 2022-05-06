Sunflowers and cake as new library hosts celebratory event

The new and improved Southwold Library. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

A new library has opened its doors at a new venue in a coastal town.

And to celebrate the new and improved Southwold Library, a special event is being held tomorrow (Saturday, May 7).

Outside the new and improved Southwold Library. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Having re-opened on Thursday, May 5 after the former Southwold library on North Green moved to a larger, purpose-built space at the Old Hospital - a new community hub within the redeveloped former Southwold Hospital - its new site has been unveiled on Field Stile Road in Southwold.

The new and improved Southwold Library has opened its doors. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Families are being encouraged to celebrate the new library space by planting a sunflower and enjoying some cake and refreshments as a celebratory event is held on Saturday, May 7.

Inside the new and improved Southwold Library. - Credit: Suffolk Libraries

Held to welcome children and families to the new space and celebrate the opening of Southwold Library at the Old Hospital Hub, the event - with free entry - will be held between 10am and noon tomorrow.

A library spokesman said: "We're welcoming children and families to see the new library area.

"Come and plant a sunflower in our new garden area and enjoy some homemade cakes and refreshments."