Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Sunflowers and cake as new library hosts celebratory event

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:04 PM May 6, 2022
A new library has opened its doors at a new venue in a coastal town.

And to celebrate the new and improved Southwold Library, a special event is being held tomorrow (Saturday, May 7).

Having re-opened on Thursday, May 5 after the former Southwold library on North Green moved to a larger, purpose-built space at the Old Hospital - a new community hub within the redeveloped former Southwold Hospital - its new site has been unveiled on Field Stile Road in Southwold.

Families are being encouraged to celebrate the new library space by planting a sunflower and enjoying some cake and refreshments as a celebratory event is held on Saturday, May 7.

Held to welcome children and families to the new space and celebrate the opening of Southwold Library at the Old Hospital Hub, the event - with free entry - will be held between 10am and noon tomorrow.

A library spokesman said: "We're welcoming children and families to see the new library area.

"Come and plant a sunflower in our new garden area and enjoy some homemade cakes and refreshments."

