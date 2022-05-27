Promotion

Mimar Cantay (right) and the team are eager to welcome people into the new store - Credit: Archant

A new shop is set to open in Oulton Broad next week, providing essential groceries plus lots more for local people and tourists in the area.

The Nisa Local store will open on Bridge Road on Tuesday, May 31, offering a range of items including fruit and veg, dairy products and other groceries, as well as a large selection of beers, wines and spirits.

The store will also provide PayPoint services and a bakery serving freshly baked treats. Nisa is part of the Co-operative Group, so the new shop will also sell a number of Co-op own-brand products.

Mimar Cantay, the owner of the new store, has 10 years’ experience in retail. He decided to set up shop in the once vacant unit in Oulton Broad after noticing a need for a local grocery store.

“Oulton Broad is a growing area,” he said. “I can see that there’s a lot of opportunities...and at the same time the locals, they do need a supermarket in the area.”

Mimar added that he hopes the new store will also provide a place for tourists to get the items they need whilst visiting some of the area’s popular attractions.

“We would like people to be able to get everything they want at acceptable prices,” he added.

The new Nisa Local is located on Bridge Road in Oulton Broad - Credit: Archant

Mimar is currently busy ensuring that the entire store is ready for opening on May 31, and said that it has been a “very long journey” to get to this point. The empty building has undergone a complete re-fit, with work being done to the floors, walls, ceilings and the plumbing.

To celebrate the opening of the new shop, there will be multiple manager’s offers available, and for the first month after the store opens customers can use vouchers to receive 10pc off when they spend over £10 and 15pc off when they spend over £30 (excluding alcohol and tobacco products).

The new store is located at 123, Bridge Road, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft NR33 9JU. Opening hours will be 7am-11pm, Sunday-Thursday and 7am-midnight, Friday and Saturday.