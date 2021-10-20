New Tesco store to open in coastal town centre

Published: 3:35 PM October 20, 2021

Work is under way on the new Tesco Express store that is set to open in the coming weeks at 105 London Road North in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new Tesco Express store looks set to open its doors in a town centre in the coming weeks.

Signs have gone up and the site has been cordoned off with work under way at the new store on London Road North in Lowestoft.

Work is under way on the new Tesco Express store that is set to open at 105 London Road North in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Workmen were inside the former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre this week, almost a year after plans were given the go-ahead.

With the new Tesco Express store set to open at 105 London Road North in Lowestoft in the coming weeks, it means that the new store will be unveiled two years after the closure of the former Tesco Metro store just a few hundred metres away.

After decades serving the community the former Tesco Metro store at 119-125 London Road North closed in Lowestoft town centre on September 28, 2019.

An “illuminated advertisement consent” application was submitted to East Suffolk Council by Andy Horwood, on behalf of Tesco, in September last year at the site of the former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that had closed down down in 2020, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores.

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Archant

Tesco also lodged proposals with the council last year for “a through-the-wall ATM, with CCTV camera and led lighting above for security” and “to install new automatic aluminium telescopic sliding door” at the same site.

All three schemes for new signage and further works were approved under delegated powers by the council in November last year.

The former BrightHouse store in Lowestoft town centre that closed down earlier this year, after going into administration with the closure of all their stores. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Archant

Once unveiled in the coming weeks, it means that this will be the third Tesco Express store that is open in the Lowestoft area, joining the Tesco Esso Express store on Beccles Road, Oulton Broad and the ‘Hollingsworth Tesco Express’ store.

After the closure of the former Tesco Metro store at 119-125 London Road North in Lowestoft town centre, a new lease of life was proposed in May last year as Lowestoft Developments Ltd unveiled a scheme for almost 40 homes and three retail units.

However, the plans that would have seen the building partially demolished, converted and extended were withdrawn in April this year as the prominent former Tesco store remains empty.