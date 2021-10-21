New shop set to open in prominent town centre store

Published: 8:10 AM October 21, 2021

Christine Botwright, manager of the new YMCA shop in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A new shop is set to be unveiled in a prominent town centre store in the next couple of weeks.

Work is under way fitting out a new YMCA charity shop, which is set to open its doors in Lowestoft town centre.

And with new signage set to be installed in the coming days, the new store is set to be the first of its kind in the Lowestoft area.

It replaces discount retailer Poundstretcher, which closed its Lowestoft branch on London Road North in June and has been empty ever since.

The bargain chain had been based at the large former Woolworths and QD Stores outlet since October 2016.

Work is continuing on the new YMCA shop in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

As work gathers pace at the site of the new store, area manager for the YMCA, Andy Smith, said it was "exciting times."

Looking forward to opening soon, Mr Smith said: "We started to get the shop fittings in about three weeks ago.

"Its going to be great.

"We are hoping to open at the end of the month, and hopefully within the next couple of weeks.

"It will be the first YMCA shop in Lowestoft, with the next nearest being Great Yarmouth and then Norwich.

"Lowestoft had been identified for a potential new store and it is a big shop."

The new YMCA shop is opening in Lowestoft soon. - Credit: Mick Howes

Three staff members from the local area have been employed - Christine Botwright as manager, Emily Joseph as an assistant manager and a store assistant - and volunteers are now needed.

Mr Smith said: "We are getting there.

"The signs are set to go up this weekend, weather permitting, and this is important for the area.

"We work really closely with the local area as a large amount of what this shop makes will stay in the local community as its invested into the local youngsters."

Emily Joseph, assistant manager, at the new YMCA shop in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With successful YMCA charity shops already running in Great Yarmouth and Norwich, there are 100 stores throughout England and Wales.

Profits from the shop will be used to support YMCA with their work with local young people - with 572,000 youngsters across the country helped every year by YMCA.

The new shop is accepting donations of clothing, accessories, books, CDs, DVDs, records, bric-a-brac, homewares, electricals and furniture, while volunteers are also sought.

"It would be great if anyone wants to donate or volunteer their time," Mr Smith said.

Call 07397 386 396 to find out more about volunteering at the new shop.