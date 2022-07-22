News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Norfolk fitness firm takes over Lowestoft gym after four month closure

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:31 PM July 22, 2022
NR Health and Fitness Club has taken over the former Nirvana gym on the south Lowestoft industrial estate

NR Health and Fitness Club has taken over the former Nirvana gym on the south Lowestoft industrial estate

Norfolk's "fastest growing gym chain" has now expanded across the border as it prepares to open a new fitness centre in Lowestoft.

NR Health and Fitness has taken over the former Nirvana gym in Pinbush Road.

It is the fitness firm's latest acquisition and owner Nathan Gostling said they are hoping to open within the first few weeks of September.

Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate, which has reopened under new ma

Nirvana Health and Fitness on the south Lowestoft industrial estate is reopening as NR Health and Fitness Club

Nirvana Health and Fitness, previously operated by Sentinel Leisure Trust (SLT), was the group's largest centre before it closed when the company ceased trading back in March.

It offered a large fitness suite, swimming pool and group exercise rooms.

It also hosted several other services and businesses, including sports massage, beauty therapy, scuba diving sessions and community education courses.

Now, the newly named NR Health and Fitness Club will be given a new lease of life and a much-needed upgrade.

But Mr Gostling said the pool will not reopen - for now. 

The swimming pool at Nirvana Fitness Lowestoft

The swimming pool at the former Nirvana Fitness in Lowestoft

"We are the fastest growing gym chain in Norfolk and now we have our first club in Suffolk," said the 32-year-old.

"NR Health and Fitness has had an amazing journey already, starting with one gym and now landing our sixth.

"We have really found our momentum. It's really exciting times for us."

NR Health and Fitness also took on Fitness 2000 in Great Yarmouth - another site which was operated by SLT -  at the start of the year, which became the town's first 24-hour gym.

Now they hope to do the same in Lowestoft. 

NR Health and Fitness has taken over the former Nirvana site in Lowestoft

NR Health and Fitness has taken over the former Nirvana site in Lowestoft

A licencing application has been lodged with East Suffolk District Council for the site to be open  24 hours a day.

Mr Gostling added: "It’s great to be able to open fitness up to everybody with no restrictions.

"Eventually, we will also look into reopening the pool but it needs some work.

Aaron Johnson (left) and Nathan Gostling of NR Health and Fitness have take over the helm at Fitness

Nathan Gostling (right) of NR Health and Fitness at Fitness 2000 in Great Yarmouth

"But if we get off to a good start with the gym we can reinvest that back into the pool and we will get the whole facility back up and running.

"We will also bring back the local boxing club which used to operate from this site, as well as local businesses."

NR Health and Fitness Club now operates six gyms including sites in Attleborough, Dereham, Watton and Wymondham.


