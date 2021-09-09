Oulton Broad hairdresser named as UK's rising star

Published: 2:01 PM September 9, 2021

An Oulton Broad hairdresser has been named as the UK's rising star in the industry.

Millie Bloy began working at CODE Hair Consultants, in Oulton Broad, as a Saturday assistant aged 14 and has now earned her place on the It List, which highlights emerging stars in the UK hairdressing industry.

Having recently completed her qualification, the 19-year-old's eye for detail gave her the edge over a record-breaking number of entrants to win the Rising Star title, announced in a special ceremony on September 6 at Printworks London.

CODE Hair Consultants owner Laura Bull with Millie Bloy, who was named UK's Rising Star. - Credit: Laura Bull

Catherine Handcock, publisher of Creative HEAD who host the awards, said: "A successful salon business relies on hard-working, talented and ambitious assistants like Millie.

"It's great to see her flourishing at CODE. She's an exciting addition to the team.

"A champion go-getter who impressed all of our judges with her effervescent attitude, her willingness to go above and beyond clearly resonated.

"Whether it's lobbying her MP in support of the industry or ensuring all of her team and clients are left happy, the future is one set for success."







