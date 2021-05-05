Town's Post Office branch to reopen

Published: 11:28 AM May 5, 2021

A town's Post Office is set to reopen its doors, months after its sudden closure sparked disappointment among residents.

The Post Office branch in the Premier Store on Pakefield Street, Lowestoft, has been shut since September due to "operational reasons", a spokesperson said at the time.

While a date for the branch's reopening is yet to be confirmed, a new postmaster has been appointed to the role, with the store set to reopen after "work" on the branch is completed.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We have good news to share.

"A new postmaster has been recently appointed for Pakefield to take over the Post Office and the shop.

"Work is to take place at the shop ahead of the Post Office reopening. We cannot yet give a date for the reopening.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure and we are working hard to restore service as soon as possible."

Residents had previously claimed the post office had been "open and closed" for over a year before the current closure, raising concerns about the distance to the nearest branch at Rosedale Surgery in Carlton Colville.