Permanent new post office serving up further treats in popular bakery

A new post office branch has permanently opened its doors in a popular bakery after a successful pilot scheme.

Extended post office and banking services are now being offered alongside the in-store baking and coffee shop facilities at a historic bakers in Lowestoft.

The Post Office at Bushells Bakery on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft.

A Post Office spokesman said: "Last year, following a review of Post Office service provision in the local area, we piloted a new branch format which opened on December 7 at Bushells Bakery, 61 Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft."

After "trialling" the service at Bushells Bakery with a "new style branch" - known as Westwood Avenue Post Office - services had been offered "from a low-screened, open-plan Post Office counter" as customers were offered "convenient access to mail and bill-payment services," including electricity and gas.

Inside The Post Office at Bushells Bakery on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

he post office had previously been based within the former Co-operative convenience store just yards away on Westwood Avenue up until it closed on November 7, 2019.

Now, two years on, the community - who had to travel elsewhere to access facilities - are able to use the new branch with a wider range of services, and combine it with a trip to the bakery when visiting The Post Office at Bushells Bakery.

The Post Office at Bushells Bakery on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having analysed the "demand for Post Office services in this area" over the past year, changes in the retail sector have "evolved" and an increased need for banking services have been highlighted.

So with the pilot scheme now transitioned into "a local style branch," the Post Office spokesman added: "We have continuously reviewed performance of this pilot branch and its impact on the local area and we have decided to make this branch a permanent local and a replacement for the previously temporarily closed Westwood Avenue branch.

The Post Office at Bushells Bakery on Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Now, after reviewing the trial we have added banking services to meet the local need and expanded mail services offering greater choice."

It comes as last month, Bushells Bakery, which has been in Lowestoft since 1883, expanded into Kessingland as they opened their sixth shop on Field Lane, Kessingland.

The Post Office at Bushells Bakery in Westwood Avenue now offers the standard range of services including Christmas stamps, Drop and Go for frequent senders and click and collect service to collect parcels from a range of companies.

The opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.30pm and Saturday 9am to 12.30pm.