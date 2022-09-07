Pontins investigators call for discrimination victims to come forward

The equalities watchdog has urged potential victims of discrimination to come forward as part of an investigation into Pontins holiday parks.

Pontins, who operate a site in Pakefield, is being investigated by the Equality and Human Rights Commission due to "continued concerns about discrimination against Gypsies and Travellers".

Last year, the regulator entered into a 12-month legal agreement following allegations that the company operated a discriminatory booking policy.

Alleged practices included publishing an ‘undesirable’ guest list containing common Irish surnames and refusing or cancelling bookings by people suspected of being Gypsies or Travellers.

Gypsies and Travellers are recognised as a distinct racial group, meaning it is unlawful to decline to provide services to them.

The agreement was ended in February with the EHRC not satisfied Pontins was taking required steps to prevent discrimination, with a formal investigation launched earlier this year.

Now, the EHRC has urged anyone with relevant evidence to contact investigators.

Marcial Boo, CEO of the EHRC, said: "We are concerned that Pontins may have illegally denied Gypsy and Traveller families the simple pleasure of a holiday.

"Any business that refuses to provide services to guests due to their race or ethnic group is likely to be breaking equality law.

“We signed a legally-binding agreement with Pontins last year. We expected that to address our concerns about discriminatory behaviour.

"The company’s failure to comply has left us with no choice but to use stronger enforcement powers to investigate further.

“The EHRC will continue to use all legal powers at its disposal to ensure that no-one experiences racism, whether at a holiday park or elsewhere, simply because of their name, ethnicity or the community they belong to.”

The investigation will assess whether Pontins has committed race discrimination against Gypsy and Traveller guests, prospective guests or their associates in how it provides its services; whether Pontins’ booking policies directly or indirectly discriminate on the basis of race, including a requirement that guests, or prospective guests, are on the electoral register; and whether Pontins’ intelligence, information and record-keeping systems are operating in a way that discriminates directly or indirectly on the basis of race.

Anyone with information can contact investigators before October 14 by emailing 20PI@equalityhumanrights.com.

Pontins have been approached for comment.