'Fresh new look' as popular pub unveils £200,000 refurbishment

The exterior of the new look Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: The Commodore/Facebook

A popular pub has reopened with new owners after a major £200,000 refurbishment.

With 35 jobs being created, a "brand new team" is now in place as The Commodore in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

It comes after the previous management team behind The Commodore - Moss and Co - admitted they were "devastated" as they left last month after a decade at the helm.

With a renewal of the lease having not been granted by landlords the Stonegate Group, the pub closed for a month of refurbishment after its expiry on March 21.

A few days before the temporary closure the pub had its windows smashed by vandals.

Now, after reopening on Thursday, April 21 with "a fresh new look", visitors are being welcomed back once more.

With a £200,000 investment from the Stonegate Group, a group spokesman said the waterside pub on Commodore Road that overlooks The Broads is ideal for al fresco dining with its large beer garden and redecorated outside bars and kitchen.

The new look Commodore also "features redesigned signage and fresh decoration throughout, as well as investment behind the scenes in the kitchen areas".

The spokesman added: "The reopening has seen 35 new jobs created at the pub, boosting the local economy."

New food menus have been unveiled, with ale and cider festivals and meet the brewer events being planned.

New signage, and the exterior of the new look Commodore pub in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: The Commodore/Facebook

The Commodore also has moorings for hire so boat visitors can park up and enjoy the hospitality.

Nicola Harper has been named as the new general manager at The Commodore, having worked for the Stonegate Group for "a couple of years".

She comes to The Commodore from The George Staples in Sidcup, with a new team now in place.

Mrs Harper said: “It is so good to welcome guests back to The Commodore and let them see its fresh new look this spring.

"Come in and try our new menu – there are great, classic pub dishes, favourites which are always in fashion.

"One of the best things for the pub team is trying all the new dishes, and hand on heart, they are delicious!”

Open seven days a week, with food served daily, The Commodore is available for private events, with plans in the pipeline to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee at the venue.

Visit its new website and Facebook page for details.