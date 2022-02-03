Don’t miss out on these flipping great pancake races

A close contest in the semi final of the Lowestoft pancake races 2020. - Credit: Mick Howes

Popular pancake races will return to the streets of Lowestoft next month, as organisers send out a call for teams to get involved.

After last year's event was postponed amid the continuing coronavirus crisis, Lowestoft’s annual Pancake Day race will return to the town centre on Tuesday, March 1.

Event organisers Lowestoft Vision – the Business Improvement District for Lowestoft which is managed by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - will oversee Britain’s most easterly pancake races once more.

Winner of the Lowestoft mascot race at the 2020 pancake day spectacle Access Ant with Dan Poitras from Lowestoft Vision. - Credit: Mick Howes

Last held two years ago, the popular mascot race was won by Access Ant before We’re Going To Batter You - the team from Norton Peskett Solicitors - were crowned as winners of the 2020 race.

Lowestoft pancake race 2020 winners Norton Peskett Solicitors. - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Vision is now looking for shops, companies, organisations and businesses to enter this year's event on March 1, which is held on London Road North opposite the Halifax Bank.

With registration at noon, a Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "This is one very competitive event where local businesses and mascots race against each other to win the famous trophy."

Some of the Lowestoft pancake races 2020 entrants. - Credit: Mick Howes

To enter a team or a mascot contact Lowestoft Vision by visiting the Discover Lowestoft Facebook page.