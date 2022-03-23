Opening date revealed for new store on £9.3m retail park

A discount retailer will open a new store on a popular retail park next month.

With a unit at the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft having stood empty since it was opened in July 2019, a new store will be opening next weekend.

The unoccupied unit is set to be the base for a "brand new" Poundstretcher store.

The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, with a 'To Let' sign highlighting the vacant unit. - Credit: Mick Howes

With a "grand opening" being held from 10am on Saturday, April 2, the new Poundstretcher store will be unveiled at Unit 3 of the Gateway Retail Park on Tower Road in south Lowestoft.

A spokesman for the discount chain - which boasts stores across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire - said: "Poundstretcher are very excited to announce the official grand opening of a brand new store to the residents of Lowestoft."

The brand new store will launch with chances for customers to win £250 worth of vouchers throughout the opening day.

With £200 in vouchers also being donated to Lowestoft Foodbank, the property and legal director at Poundstretcher, Gerry Loughran, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Lowestoft with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

"New members of staff - both part and full time - from the local area are being recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

"This new store has also been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all Poundstretcher customers.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and

an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains.”

Established in 1981, Poundstretcher is a leading multi-priced discount retailer.

The former Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North, which closed last year. - Credit: Mick Howes

Its opening next weekend at the 10,000 sq ft retail park comes after the Lowestoft town centre branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North closed in June last year - having been based at the large former Woolworths and QD Stores outlet since October 2016.