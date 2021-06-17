News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Sadness at latest Lowestoft town centre store closure

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:09 PM June 17, 2021    Updated: 5:22 PM June 17, 2021
'Store closing' signs have appeared at the Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North.

'Store closing' signs have appeared at the Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

Discount retailer Poundstretcher looks set to close a prominent town centre store next week.

Store closing signs appeared at the Lowestoft branch on London Road North, with "20 per cent off everything" offers now running.

The 'Store Closing' signs that appeared at the Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North.

The 'Store Closing' signs that appeared at the Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North. - Credit: Mick Howes

Having been based at the large former Woolworths and QD Stores outlet since October 2016, the bargain chain is preparing to close its doors - with sources stating that it would be closing after "next Wednesday."

While Poundstretcher did not respond to this newspaper's request for comment, and the closing date for the Lowestoft store has not been confirmed, a source revealed the branch is "definitely shutting".

It was reported last June that the discount chain - which boasts stores across Suffolk, Norfolk and Cambridgeshire - could shut more than half its shops unless it secured a rent deal.

With the retailer using a company voluntary agreement (CVA) to slash rents by up to 40 per cent at 84 stores, at the time its restructuring partner KPMG said that the future of a further 253 of its 450 shops was set to be decided "depending on the commercial merits of each store", after a six-week negotiation period with landlords.

The Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North, which looks set to close.

The Lowestoft branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North, which looks set to close. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

Now, there looks set to be another vacant shop on the town's high street, with business leaders expressing sadness.

The latest bodyblow to beleaguered businesses in the town centre comes less than two months after the closure of the McDonald's restaurant had left a major site prime for redevelopment on London Road North.

Danny Steel, director of Lowestoft Vision. Picture: Nick Butcher

Danny Steel, director of Lowestoft Vision. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Most Read

  1. 1 Teen escapes after stolen moped is involved in crash
  2. 2 Teen burglar netted £80k of goods in four-year spree
  3. 3 'It was instinct' - Hero in socks battled flat fire in bid to save woman
  1. 4 Sadness at latest Lowestoft town centre store closure
  2. 5 Two-car crash on A12 causes delays
  3. 6 Police urge swimmers not to cool off in 'dangerous' former quarry
  4. 7 Urgent call for more volunteers at town's vaccination site
  5. 8 Gala Day organisers take 'difficult decision' to cancel popular event
  6. 9 'Life and soul of the party': Lowestoft pub boss remembered
  7. 10 Event showcases year that 'the lights came back on' in coastal town

Danny Steel, chairman of Lowestoft Vision - the town’s business improvement district (BID) - said: “We are really sad to hear of the closure of Poundstretcher and our hearts go out to the hardworking staff there.

"This is a prominent spot in a good position and so we hope this will be filled again soon.

"There is a huge opportunity there, and Lowestoft Vision will be on hand to provide all the support that we can."

With East Suffolk Council having liaised with Lowestoft Vision and developers over the McDonald's closure, of the latest developments a council spokesman said: “The news that the Poundstretcher store in the town centre is closing reflects the continuing changes to the retail industry throughout the country.

"To address these changes, East Suffolk Council developed the Town Centre Masterplan to provide a long-term vision for how the town would develop over the next 10 years."

Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

fire spexhall way

Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Members of the Gunton Residents’ Association and the Gainsborough Drive Pond Group at the pond.

Concerns raised over 'excessive' feeding of ducks at popular pond

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Air Ambulance was called to a Suffolk town this afternoon after a man suffered from a fall. PHOT

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Maintenance work is likely to be carried out overnight at Lowestoft's Bascule Bridge. Picture: Nick

Highways England

Bridge to close with traffic diverted for 'routine' maintenance

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus