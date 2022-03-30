News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Signs installed at new store ahead of opening on £9.3m retail park

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:52 PM March 30, 2022
Signs installed for the new Poundstretcher store on Tower Road, south Lowestoft.

Signage has been installed as a new store is set to open its doors on a popular retail park.

Work is under way fitting out a "brand new" Poundstretcher shop, which is set to open on the Gateway Retail Park this weekend.

A grand opening will be held from 10am on Saturday, April 2 as the new Poundstretcher store is unveiled at Unit 3 of the retail park on Tower Road in south Lowestoft.

Signs installed for the new Poundstretcher store on Tower Road, south Lowestoft.

It will launch with chances for customers to win £250 worth of vouchers throughout the opening day.

Property and legal director at Poundstretcher, Gerry Loughran, said: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Lowestoft with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices."

This weekend's opening means all units at the 10,000 sq ft retail park will finally be filled for the first time since it opened in July 2019.

It comes after the Lowestoft town centre branch of Poundstretcher on London Road North closed in June last year.

