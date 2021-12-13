Former pub and butchers on town's High Street set for new lease of life

A former high street watchmakers, pub and butchers' shop that has been closed and boarded-up for a number of years looks set for a new lease of life.

Having been left in a "dilapidated condition" in a conservation area, a scheme to restore the former Triangle Butchery now looks set to be given the green light.

A scheme was lodged for the restoration of existing shop frontage of the vacant building at 87 High Street in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft High Street. - Credit: Mick Howes

Plans submitted to East Suffolk Council in September also included the demolition of an existing extension" and the addition of a new two storey extension.

The scheme is being recommended for approval by planning officers, with East Suffolk Council’s planning committee north will meet at Riverside in Lowestoft on Tuesday, December 14 to vote on the plans.

With East Suffolk Council the applicant and landowner for the scheme, a design and access statement submitted by agents Hudson Architects, on behalf of the applicant Ryan Taylor, said the vacant building had been a butchers "sometime after 1932 when it was being used under the ownership of the Wood Bros".

Previously a popular 19th Century pub known as Exhibition Stores, it added: "No.87 has made a long and varied contribution to the local area, with earliest records showing it in use as a watchmaker’s space, then as a popular pub shortly after until the early 1930s, until it became a butchers up until closure."

A planning report to councillors states: "Planning permission is sought for the restoration of the existing shop frontage, demolition of existing rear single storey extension and addition of new two storey extension to provide an additional unit of residential accommodation whilst retaining the retail premises.

"The property is currently in a dilapidated condition.

"The works to restore the existing shopfront and refurbish this building would represent a considerable enhancement to the Lowestoft Conservation Area.

"The proposals will also provide a residential unit in a sustainable location and enable the building to brought back into a viable use."

With the recommendation to councillors to "approve - subject to conditions," it concludes: "The proposed alterations and extension to this property will be of considerable benefit to the Designated Heritage Asset that is the Conservation Area providing a significant

improvement to the visual appearance of this neglected site within the Conservation Area."