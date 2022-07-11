Green light for new garden room extension at pub and restaurant

A new garden room looks set to be unveiled at a popular pub and restaurant after plans were given the go-ahead.

Improved facilities with an extension to the Potters Kiln restaurant in Lowestoft have been approved.

A scheme was submitted to East Suffolk Council in May, with plans centring around "a new garden room extension, gable pitched roof removal, removal of existing timber pergola structure, a new glazed balustrade section and other external alterations" at the pub restaurant on Leisure Way, Lowestoft.

The plans lodged with the council by agents Thomas Ryan, on behalf of the applicant Mitchells & Butlers, were approved by East Suffolk Council under delegated powers last month.

The proposed elevations earmarked for the Potters Kiln restaurant in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mitchells & Butlers Retail Limited

A design and access statement said the development would "enhance the efficient operation of the restaurant whilst improving the current offer provided".

The plans have been described as a "positive investment from Mitchells and Butlers to improve the exterior of The Harvester restaurant".

The application adds: "The proposed garden room will increase the capacity for outdoor dining, which is increasingly in demand following the pandemic."

With the proposals providing "additional dining and drinking space and associated external alterations", it adds: "The proposed additions and alterations aim to improve the current offer provided at the restaurant and enhance the vibrancy on offer at the successful business premise within Lowestoft."

With the plans lodged to "enable the restaurant and grounds to be updated, modernised and maintained, and thus contribute to the efficient operation and thus preservation, of the application building," it adds: "On balance, the proposed development represents improvement to the future operation of the restaurant and does not give rise to any adverse design or amenity impacts."

A report from a delegated officer at the council said: "The proposal is considered to comply with local and national planning policy, and as such it is recommended that planning permission be granted.

"The Town Council and local ward member support the application, and no objections have been received."

In recommending that "planning permission be granted" subject to conditions and in granting approval, a decision notice letter to the agents from the council stated: "Permission is hereby granted by East Suffolk Council."