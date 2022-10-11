News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Pumpkin picking returns at popular maize maze with new Halloween plans

Bruno Brown

Published: 3:59 PM October 11, 2022
A gorgeous Autumnal October sunset at Southwold Maize Maze 

A gorgeous Autumnal October sunset at Southwold Maize Maze - Credit: Southwold Maize Maze 

New and spooky Halloween events and pumpkin picking are set to take place this half term on the coast.

Pumpkin picking starts at Southwold Maize Maze from Saturday October 15, until Sunday, October, 30.

Owner Bella Hall said: "We are really excited to welcome pumpkin pickers back this Halloween.

"We have well over 2,000 pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colours.

"Our pumpkin patch is looking fantastic this year thanks to farmer Dave and the team.

"It is a traditional, rough around the edges, pick the pumpkin yourself procedure - take your pick and put it in the wheelbarrow. 

"Our café will be open, serving drinks and refreshments for guests as always."

A gorgeous sausage dog poses with one of Southwold Maize Maze's many pumpkins

A gorgeous sausage dog poses with one of Southwold Maize Maze's many pumpkins - Credit: Southwold Maize Maze

While pumpkin picking has been an annual event at Southwold for many years now, this year the Southwold Maize Maze are launching a new Scare Maze After Dark event in the annual Halloween week.

Mrs Hall said: "We will be doing our day time 'ScareTacular' as usual, family spooky fun in the maze and in our Big Barn.

"ScareTacular will be fun with activities such as, pumpkin carving, ghoulish pedal go karts, face painting, a trick or treat maze, our very own fortune telling witch, among others.

"But we are particularly  excited to welcome guests, aged 15 or over, to our new 'Scare Maze After Dark' which we are launching for the first time this year in partnership with Fresh Air Events.

"Fresh Air Events will be providing actors, while we are providing the venue, it should be good fun - it is something new for Southwold and we can't wait to invite people along."

Children playing on the ghoulish pedal go karts at Southwold Maize Maze

Children playing on the ghoulish pedal go karts at Southwold Maize Maze - Credit: Southwold Maize Maze

ScareTacular begins on Saturday, October 22, and runs until Sunday, October 30, between 9:30am and 4:30pm, with last entry at 2:30pm.

While the new Scare Maze After Dark is available to book now, running on the 21-23 and 28-31 of October, between 6pm and 10:30pm, with last entry at 9pm.

Tickets can be purchased on the Fresh Air Events or the Southwold Maize Maze website.

Southwold maize maze has an array of various different coloured pumpkins for customers to pick

Southwold Maize Maze has an array of various different coloured pumpkins for customers to pick - Credit: Southwold Maize Maze

