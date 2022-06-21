Town centre QD set to close at end of the month

QD will close its Lowestoft store after almost five years in the town. - Credit: Archant

A QD discount store which has been located in a Suffolk town centre for nearly five years is set to close at the end of the month.

QD announced its store on Commercial Road in Lowestoft would be closing on Friday, July 1.

As many as 10 roles are set to be made redundant as a result of the closure and the discount chain said it hopes staff affected will be relocated to other stores in the group.

The retailer blamed low footfall and fallout from the Covid pandemic for the closure.

QD group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, said: “The store has suffered exceptionally during and post-Covid, with a substantial drop in footfall, and has sadly become no longer viable to operate.

"Therefore, we have had to take the very difficult decision to cease trading in Lowestoft and close the store.

“The team there has worked incredibly hard and the decision in no way reflects the hard work undertaken by our colleagues.

“The retail market remains challenging, but QD has been successful in bucking the trend with a number of new store openings and a significant investment in our distribution facilities, but unfortunately Lowestoft is a tough location for retailers, and the store is simply not generating enough footfall.”

Despite the current store being open for five years, the brand has traded in the down in different locations since 1989.

The store will be holding a closing down sale offering 50pc off all marked prices until it shuts.

Following the closure, the retailer said its nearest stores for those living in Lowestoft would be in Gorleston and Beccles.