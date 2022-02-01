'Giving back to the community' - New sports bar proves to be a hit

Bar 20 has opened up on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier and is set to become a centrepiece for the town yet again this spring and summer. - Credit: Sonya Duncan/Mick Howes

A refurbished sports bar is proving to be a hit among locals in town, offering brand new facilities and amazing views of the sea.

Bar 20 opened on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier on Friday, January 28 replacing the former sports bar with a new and improved upgrade.

One of the most noticeable differences is the opening up of the back of the bar, which now includes panoramic views of the coast for people of all ages to enjoy.

Incredible panoramic views of the coast and beach are now on offer to customers. - Credit: Supplied

The new upgrade also means that the bar has separate areas for pool, darts and other sports.

The Piranha Joes Bar is currently closed until April and will reopen for the spring and summer period.

Operations manager at Claremont Pier, Kevin Connolly, said the new bar will be open for the crowds all year around.

The former sports bar has been transformed into Bar 20. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"We wanted to revamp and add a new twist to the former sports bar to draw more people in," Mr Connolly said.

"We are hoping that the new sea view will draw crowds in and offer a great atmosphere for people of all ages and backgrounds.

"It has been great to take the opportunity and open up the space to one of the most beautiful beaches."

The bar area has a swanky new look. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

On the opening night on Friday, January 27, the bar welcomed in lots of people excited to be out and about again.

Mr Connolly said: "The numbers on our opening night and across the weekend were really promising.

"It feels like the Lowestoft night-time economy is really coming to life now.

"We are looking to have live local bands each Sunday now as it has been difficult for musical acts throughout the pandemic as well.

Bar 20 opens on Claremont Pier in Lowestoft Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

"I think we really are a centre now that caters for all ages.

"The Venue has been really popular with younger people looking to experience their first club experience.

"In our new bar area, it is really popular with families as well, who are looking to spend time together in a nice and inviting setting.

"We are excited to see what the spring and summer season has in store for us and we are confident this will be an even better year."