News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News > Business

Lowestoft port will not allow Russian ships to dock

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 4:39 PM March 1, 2022
A report on the future of the Port of Lowestoft says the Lake Lothing Third Crossing would have a ne

A report on the future of the Port of Lowestoft says the Lake Lothing Third Crossing would have a negative impact on offshore wind employment. Picture: ABP - Credit: Archant

Russian vessels will not be allowed to dock in Lowestoft's port after the country's invasion of Ukraine. 

It comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps wrote to all UK ports telling them not to provide access to any ship believed to be registered in Russia, flying the Russian flag or owned, controlled, chartered or operated by “any person connected with Russia”.

Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport and MP for Welwyn Hatfield

Transport secretary Grant Shapps - Credit: Parliament/Richard Townshend Photography

A spokeswoman for ABP, which runs the Lowestoft port, said: “Following the government's instruction not to allow Russian vessels into UK ports, we are working closely with colleagues in the Department for Transport and other government agencies to ensure that all vessels that come into our ports are fully compliant with this direction.

"For safety reasons, we will complete the discharge of any Russian vessels already under way in our ports.”

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Demolition Pakefield Lowestoft clifftop prpoerties

East Suffolk Council

'Sadness' as diggers move in and demolition starts on clifftop properties

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich town centre earlier today. Forecasters say there could be heavy snowfall at times this after

Suffolk Live News

Will Suffolk see snow as wintery showers forecast?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Southwold Lions Fete on Southwold Common.Bank Holiday Monday 2013

Revival of long standing tradition with popular fête set to return

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Super Kitchen Chinese takeaway in Lowestoft.

All the Chinese takeaways in Lowestoft with 5-star hygiene ratings

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon