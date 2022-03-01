Lowestoft port will not allow Russian ships to dock

A report on the future of the Port of Lowestoft says the Lake Lothing Third Crossing would have a negative impact on offshore wind employment. Picture: ABP - Credit: Archant

Russian vessels will not be allowed to dock in Lowestoft's port after the country's invasion of Ukraine.

It comes after transport secretary Grant Shapps wrote to all UK ports telling them not to provide access to any ship believed to be registered in Russia, flying the Russian flag or owned, controlled, chartered or operated by “any person connected with Russia”.

A spokeswoman for ABP, which runs the Lowestoft port, said: “Following the government's instruction not to allow Russian vessels into UK ports, we are working closely with colleagues in the Department for Transport and other government agencies to ensure that all vessels that come into our ports are fully compliant with this direction.

"For safety reasons, we will complete the discharge of any Russian vessels already under way in our ports.”