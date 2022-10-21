Promotion

A car body repair business has opened a new workshop in Lowestoft a decade after launching as a mobile service.

Scuffs & Alloys Anglia was founded in 2012 by Andy Cooper, who previously spent six years with a national franchise.

“That showed me the door into paintwork,” said Andy. “I was a bit of a petrolhead growing up, so it was just a natural progression for me. I didn't want to go and do mechanics, so this ticked all the boxes.”

Until recently, the company ran a mobile repair service across East Anglia – repairing bumper scuffs, body scratches, alloys and trims for trade and domestic customers.

It is now operating from its own workshop in Pakefield, having grown a loyal customer base in the Lowestoft area since the first lockdown.

“After lockdown, we found ourselves in Lowestoft nearly five days a week, so it was logical to move away from the mobile side,” said Andy. “The coastal breeze also isn’t very nice during the winter, so we took the opportunity to get a roof over our head – and things have basically snowballed since then.

“We've got two fully-qualified paint technicians, one wheel technician, and my son has joined as an apprentice,” he added. “It's all in-house, and that's one of our major selling points really. We can do everything from paint to polish.”

The Easy Smart paint spray booth at Scuffs & Alloys' new workshop - Credit: Scuffs & Alloys Anglia



Scuffs & Alloys uses a “full body-shop paint system” for scratch repairs and bumper scuffs – which is connected to leading paint supplier PPG.

“That basically gives us up-to-date – almost by-the-minute – paint matches,” said Andy. “It’s all internet-linked, so we can scan the colours and allow for marginal differences from the original paint. It gives us the flexibility of being able to match or ensure a better match.

“We're also now using an eco lacquer, which is a 90-minute cure,” he added. “It’s what we call an ultra-high solid lacquer, which is as strong as the vehicle manufacturer's finish. It’s quite revolutionary, to be honest.”

The company can typically complete a repair the same day – offering a courtesy car for anyone who still requires a car for the day.

Lead times rarely exceed a couple of weeks, Andy added. “Unlike some of the big body shops, we're not stacked out for months doing lots of insurance work,” he explained. “We also tend to be cheaper, purely because we use smaller methods.”

Same-day service is also offered for trim and alloy repairs, while diamond-cut alloys can be turned around within 36 hours – giving wheels a shiny face with a coloured inside spoke.

“I don't think there's anyone else in Lowestoft that does diamond-cut repairs,” said Andy. “And certainly no one that can turn them around in the same sort of timescale we're looking at.”



Scuffs & Alloys can be found at Phoenix Enterprise Park, Pakefield, Lowestoft, NR33 7NP. Opening hours are 8am–5pm, Monday to Friday.

To book a repair or get an estimate, please visit www.scuffsandalloys.uk or call 01502 573098.