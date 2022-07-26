Country fair raises thousands for local causes once again

Gallery

A popular country fair once again smashed its fundraising target after collecting another five-figure sum.

Now in its seventh year, the Sotterley Country Fair returned last month, raising £22,000 for good causes.

The event, held on the Sotterley estate, is organised by Rachel Bunn in memory of her mother Sally Bunn, with the 2022 event also honouring Sally's husband Monty, who passed away earlier this year.

More than 4,000 visitors attended the fair, with new additions for 2022 including music in the walled garden, welly wanging and circus entertainment for children.

Following the event, £12,000 will be shared between the Chedgrave Oxygen Therapy Centre, the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital, and St Elizabeth Hospice, while a further £10,000 was raised for a number of other local charities.

Since its launch, the annual event has raised more than £94,000 for local causes.

Ms Bunn said: "The fair is not just about raising money for local charities, but also providing a local fun day for families to access, especially for those on a tight budget.

"The show is a prime example of a balanced event that can support so many and put a smile on so many faces."

