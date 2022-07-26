News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Country fair raises thousands for local causes once again

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:57 AM July 26, 2022
The Waveney Harriers in the ring in front of the Hall at the Sotterley Country Fair.

The Waveney Harriers in the ring in front of the Hall at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A popular country fair once again smashed its fundraising target after collecting another five-figure sum.

Now in its seventh year, the Sotterley Country Fair returned last month, raising £22,000 for good causes.

The event, held on the Sotterley estate, is organised by Rachel Bunn in memory of her mother Sally Bunn, with the 2022 event also honouring Sally's husband Monty, who passed away earlier this year.

Lydia Ward, of lydia's Famous Spotted Donkeys from Lowestoft, with one of her donkeys, Ollie, at the

Lydia Ward, of lydia's Famous Spotted Donkeys from Lowestoft, with one of her donkeys, Ollie, at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

More than 4,000 visitors attended the fair, with new additions for 2022 including music in the walled garden, welly wanging and circus entertainment for children.

Following the event, £12,000 will be shared between the Chedgrave Oxygen Therapy Centre, the Sandra Chapman Centre at the James Paget University Hospital, and St Elizabeth Hospice, while a further £10,000 was raised for a number of other local charities.

Since its launch, the annual event has raised more than £94,000 for local causes.

Chelsea Nicholson, five, concentrates on hooking a duck with her twin brother Chester, at one of the

Chelsea Nicholson, five, concentrates on hooking a duck with her twin brother Chester, at one of the LH & Sons Amusements at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Ms Bunn said: "The fair is not just about raising money for local charities, but also providing a local fun day for families to access, especially for those on a tight budget.

"The show is a prime example of a balanced event that can support so many and put a smile on so many faces."

Albert, 14-months-old Albert, chases a lure at the Sotterley Country Fair.

Albert, 14-months-old Albert, chases a lure at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Nell, 10-months-old chases a lure at the Sotterley Country Fair.

Nell, 10-months-old chases a lure at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

People enjoying the sunshine and music at the Sotterley Country Fair,

People enjoying the sunshine and music at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Vintage tractors at the Sotterley Country Fair.

Vintage tractors at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Waveney Harriers arrive at the Sotterley Country Fair.

The Waveney Harriers arrive at the Sotterley Country Fair. - Credit: Denise Bradley

