Canine creche owner reveals expansion and dog hotel dream
- Credit: Donna White
The owner of a doggy daycare has revealed her dream to one day open a hotel for hounds along the coast.
Lowestoft Canine Creche has been inundated with requests from owners looking to enrol their pets in a "nursery for dogs" since the end of coronavirus lockdown.
So much so that the business, which is part of the Suffolk Canine Creche franchise, has now doubled its capacity.
It was opened by Donna White back in 2018 with enough space for 40 dogs but as demand for its services rocketed, it has now built an extra playroom and outdoor space to increase capacity to 80.
Ms White, who is also a paramedic of nearly 20 years, said: "We have watched the animal industry grow since the pandemic and we have experienced a mass influx of new puppies and dogs.
"During lockdown a lot of people got dogs, but then they realised just how much work they are, especially when life got back to normal.
"We are just like a nursery, but instead of looking after your children, we look after your dog.
Most Read
- 1 New access road unveiled as £126.75m bridge works continue
- 2 Former Waveney MP Bob Blizzard dies aged 71
- 3 Man chased and verbally harassed in Lowestoft park
- 4 Specialist Lowestoft store proving to be a hit in town
- 5 Two-vehicle crash causes queues in Lowestoft
- 6 'A true team effort' - Joy for boutique hotel with official recognition
- 7 Air ambulance responds to man in 20s after emergency in Lowestoft
- 8 You could be sitting on a fortune if your surname is on this list
- 9 Greggs, Asda and John Lewis recall products over safety fears
- 10 Town's canoe club on the hunt for more members
"But some days we are completely full and it's devastating to turn people away."
With sofas, slides, sandpits, ball pits and splash mats, Lowestoft Canine Creche will hold an open day on Saturday, May 14, for customers new and old to take a look around for themselves.
But now Ms White has big plans to cater for overnight stays at the Newcombe Road site, which is minutes from Ness Point.
Ms White says her dream is to open a dog hotel to offer overnight stays.
She added: "It was a big step but you’ve got to give these things a go.
"I started a dog daycare because I wanted a better work/life balance after being a paramedic for so long.
"When I look back at what I have achieved already, it does make me feel proud.
"But I couldn’t do it without my staff. They are the ones who do all of the hard work. They look after the dogs and make them happy."