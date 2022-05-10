Canine creche owner reveals expansion and dog hotel dream

The owner of a doggy daycare has revealed her dream to one day open a hotel for hounds along the coast.

Lowestoft Canine Creche has been inundated with requests from owners looking to enrol their pets in a "nursery for dogs" since the end of coronavirus lockdown.

So much so that the business, which is part of the Suffolk Canine Creche franchise, has now doubled its capacity.

Lowestoft Canine Creche has expanded with a new playroom and outdoor area. - Credit: Donna White

It was opened by Donna White back in 2018 with enough space for 40 dogs but as demand for its services rocketed, it has now built an extra playroom and outdoor space to increase capacity to 80.

Ms White, who is also a paramedic of nearly 20 years, said: "We have watched the animal industry grow since the pandemic and we have experienced a mass influx of new puppies and dogs.

"During lockdown a lot of people got dogs, but then they realised just how much work they are, especially when life got back to normal.

Lowestoft Canine Creche has expanded with a new playroom and outdoor area. - Credit: Donna White

"We are just like a nursery, but instead of looking after your children, we look after your dog.

"But some days we are completely full and it's devastating to turn people away."

With sofas, slides, sandpits, ball pits and splash mats, Lowestoft Canine Creche will hold an open day on Saturday, May 14, for customers new and old to take a look around for themselves.

Donna White is the owner of Lowestoft Canine Creche. - Credit: Donna White

But now Ms White has big plans to cater for overnight stays at the Newcombe Road site, which is minutes from Ness Point.

Ms White says her dream is to open a dog hotel to offer overnight stays.

She added: "It was a big step but you’ve got to give these things a go.

Donna White is the owner of Lowestoft Canine Creche. - Credit: Donna White

"I started a dog daycare because I wanted a better work/life balance after being a paramedic for so long.

"When I look back at what I have achieved already, it does make me feel proud.

"But I couldn’t do it without my staff. They are the ones who do all of the hard work. They look after the dogs and make them happy."

Lowestoft Canine Creche has expanded with a new playroom and outdoor area. - Credit: Donna White

Lowestoft Canine Creche has expanded with a new playroom and outdoor area. - Credit: Donna White

Lowestoft Canine Creche. - Credit: Donna White







