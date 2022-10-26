Music venue closes its doors after challenging start and spiralling costs

A grassroots music venue that gave a stage to up-and-coming artists has been forced to close amid spiraling costs.

The Globe in Lowestoft's High Street was given a new lease of life in July but it was hit by challenges shortly after opening.

Ben Hampton started the venture with a business partner but soon after launching his involvement ended, and funding that had been promised was no longer available.

Ben Hampton outside The Globe Inn in Lowestoft's High Street - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Hampton said: "I was on the back foot right from the start.

"I had no previous experience of running a music venue and was hoping my business partner, who said he had, would help show me the ropes.

"When his involvement ended it left me with a big gap in funding for the project and I had to learn everything from scratch.

"I managed to put together a decent programme of events and offered a space for musicians in the area that was missing previously.

"I tried everything to make it work but it just got more and more difficult and with rising costs it just became unviable."

The Globe gave a platform to up-and-coming artists in the town and from further afield - Credit: Adrian Jackson

The 38-year-old, who had previously worked as a graphic designer, was forced to take on other jobs to try keep the venue afloat, determined to continue supporting the grassroots venue.

But this meant it became increasingly difficult to fit running the pub around his other jobs and it could no longer open seven days a week.

The Globe Inn hoped to support grassroots artists and offer a space for them to perform at in Lowestoft - Credit: Adrian Jackson

"There was a huge amount of support for opening this kind of space for music in the town" said Mr Hampton, adding: "but if people don't use it, then they will die.

"I went to a Music Venue Trust event recently and they gave a bleak outlook, with ticket sales and bar sales down more than 20pc across the board and costs of running a venue rising.

"Musicians want people to hear their music but if people aren't willing to go to events and give love to the venues the scene will disappear."

The closure is a blow to live music in the town, with The Grit in Old Nelson Street now one of the only dedicated music venues left.

But there is hope that The Globe will reopen shortly under new management, with music events to continue in some capacity.