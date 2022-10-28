Boom in punters as pub launches new shuffleboard table

Andrew Rogers, managing director at Moss and Co, has introduced a new shuffleboard table - Credit: Andrew Rogers

Bookings are “flying in” at a Lowestoft pub after the boozer introduced a brand new game.

Dozens of excited punters have been booking their time slot to try a new shuffleboard game at The Harbour Inn.

After launching the table earlier this week, Andrew Rogers, managing director at Moss and Co which runs the pub based at Bridge House, said they have been "inundated" with bookings since announcing the news.

"We couldn't believe the reaction - we had about 30 bookings in our first hour," he said.

"It's just another way to differentiate The Harbour from other pubs in the area and the ones we already have."

The shuffleboard table sits at 16ft and between two and eight players can get involved.

Mr Rogers said he decided against a pool table because he wanted to set The Harbour Inn apart from competitors.

He added: "Anyone can have a pool table, it's important to try something different and it's a great, sociable game.

"We thought it was a brilliant opportunity to trial it in Lowestoft and it seems to have been a hit so far."

The shuffleboard table costs £5 for half an hour of play but visitors are urged to book in advance.