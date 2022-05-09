'A true team effort' - Joy for boutique hotel with official recognition

Owners of a family-run boutique hotel are celebrating further success.

Having recently won the Small Hotel of the Year category at the East of England Tourism Awards, The Hog Hotel in Pakefield has been awarded 4 AA Stars and 2 AA Rosettes.

Following an inspection last week from the AA Hotel quality assessment scheme, the refurbished 16-bedroom boutique hotel on London Road Pakefield was officially accredited as a four-star silver property with the restaurant also achieving two rosette standard.

After achieving the rating following its first inspection visit, owner Nathan Jones was delighted.

Nathan and Sally Jones. - Credit: The Caterer

He said: “This recognition by the AA of our operating standards, offer and disciplines makes it all worthwhile.

"It’s taken a while to achieve this accreditation but rewards both our visiting resident guests and our loyal local customers for believing in what we do and appreciating our efforts.

"We are currently the only hotel in Lowestoft to achieve this four star level, and one of only a handful in Suffolk.

"Our restaurant is one of only four within a 20-mile radius to achieve two rosettes.

"It is a true team effort, from our talented kitchen team led by Terry Balme, to our management team John, Agata and Josh and all our fabulous staff.

"This stands us in good stead for future growth and excitingly we are looking at similar sized properties within the East of England to expand the hotel brand into over the next 18 months.

"Achieving such accreditation really helps further instil pride in the team, and whilst we don’t always get in right, it is an accolade like this which spurs us on”.

Making the award, the AA inspector said: “The property was extremely well maintained throughout, bedrooms, bathrooms and public areas were tastefully appointed and provided a high degree of comfort.

A luxury room at The Hog Hotel. - Credit: Original Art Photography by Joe Lenton

"The building presented extremely well from the exterior and there were no maintenance

oversights noted; grounds and gardens were well presented.

"Cleanliness was a strength with very good attention to detail noted throughout all areas; the

housekeeping team should be thanked for maintaining such high standards.

"A very good choice of items were available in the lounge and a good selection of dishes were offered at dinner therefore, as discussed, I am delighted to award two AA Rosettes.”